Only Fighter to Defeat Both Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira Picks UFC 281 Winner

UFC 281 is going to be a blinder for many fight fans. Alex Pereira took the win on two previous occasions over Israel Adesanya. And this has given a lot of fuel to the hype and speculation leading up to the fight. So, what about the guy who beat both of those?

Well, the former Glory Kickboxing champion Jason Wilnis weighed in on his favorite for the fight and how it would go. Wilnis defeated Adesanya by decision in 2017 and Pereira in 2012 and 2015. Here’s what he had to say about this upcoming UFC 281 Headliner:

What Will Happen at UFC 281?

“It’s an interesting fight man, I cannot wait to see who is going to take the win.” The interviewer asks, “It is a different sport being a kickboxer but who hits harder in your experience between the two?”

During an interview with TMZ, Wilnis revealed that while he thinks Adesanya is the harder hitter between the two, “considers Pereira the tougher challenge.

“The last time I fought him he was so strong. You can see he has put in the work over the last years. He was too strong too quick so I think Pereira would give me bigger problems right now,” he said.

When asked who he thought would leave with the title, Wilnis said that Adesanya had the experience and Periera had the hunger. However, if he had to pick one, he would go with Pereira.

“It’s hard to say man but I would go with Adesanya with the experience but if I am to go with the hunger, I’d go with Pereira he’s very hungry. It’s difficult to say I will throw my money on Adesanya or Pereira. But for me, it’d be Pereira.”

UFC 281 Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira goes live at 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST (Sun) / 2pm AEDT (Sun) tonight. Get your fight money out for the PPV!

