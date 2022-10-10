Paddy Pimblett Called Out by UFC Fighter Dubbed the Next Greatest by Joe Rogan – “He Refuses to Accept a Good Fight”

Terrance McKinney and Paddy Pimblett have been circling each other since last year now. Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimbnlett is touted as the next Conor McGregor and the Irish lad has proven himself thrice over in the Octagon. His record in the UFC now stands at a healthy 3-0.

Meanwhile, Terence ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney holds the fastest knockout in the lightweight division over Matt Frevola in seven seconds. This was McKinney’s UFC debut and both him and Pimblett have been chomping hard to get another fight.

Recently, McKinney put out a Tweet calling out Pimblett for a fight.

“Paddy does everything on social media except acknowledge me calling him out. He wants a fight even has a date but refuses to accept a good fight just give him another jobber I guess.”

McKinney recently faced Erick Gonzalez in August this year at UFC on ESPN 40 where he secured a win via a rear-naked choke in the first round. His latest tweet is probably related to him trying to build hype in his career and move closer to the UFC lightweight title contender ranks.

What Does Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett Have to Say About Terrance McKinney?

Meanwhile, Pimblett had addressed his chances of getting in the ring with Terence McKinney. He said McKinney has less than 100,000 followers while Pimblett has about 1.8 million on social media.

Pimblett agreed that fighting him would be a big move for McKinney and also said the two spoke via Twitter. He said that the two agreed to fight somewhere down the line when both of them were well-established.

This was before Pimblett found fame as the new Conor McGregor. So, he sees McKinney’s attempts to gain a fight as somewhat of a cutting-in-line attempt. That is why he is sort-of ghosting him.

At present, Pimblett does not have a fight scheduled in the UFC. However, experts speculate he could take on UFC veterans Clay Guida or Scott Holtzman.

He could also go with Donald ‘Flash Gordon or Grant Dawson. Flash has won four of his last five fights and Dawson is on a 7-fight win streak.

In all these matchups, Pimblett will have a chance to make his way up the lightweight division’s ranks and get close to current top contenders Charles Oliveira and Islam Makahchev. The latter two are set to fight for the lightweight crown in Abu Dhabi on Oct 22, 2022.

