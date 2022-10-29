Paulo Costa Calls Out UFC ‘Gangster’ Khamzat Chimaev After Stating Robert Whittaker Fight- “Are Just Rumors”

Paulo Costa, the former middleweight title challenger, keeps an open window for Khamzat Chimaev after stating that the Robert Whittaker fight was just a rumor.

‘Eraser’ recently jumped back into the win column after defeating former champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 278. It was recently announced that Costa will face yet another former champion, Robert Whittaker, at UFC 284 taking place in Australia next.

However, the Brazilian middleweight star has dismissed the news of this match-up. Instead, he called out the welterweight mauler Khamzat Chimaev.

What did Paulo Costa say about Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker?

Costa has found a new rival in the Russian-born Swedish fighter Khamzat Chimaev. ‘Borz’ and ‘Eraser’ previously crossed paths in the lead-up of UFC 279 at the Las Vegas PI. The two almost got into a physical brawl. But were separated by their teams.

Ever since then, the Brazilian has been asking for a fight with the welterweight star. However, Chimaev never responded to the call-out, as he desires to continue competing at 170lbs, despite the previous weight miss.

Chen Chen still scared pic.twitter.com/nvDypTXmSc — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 27, 2022

Now, although the UFC has announced the fight, Costa denied it by stating that the contract is yet to be finalized. He took to his official Twitter account and uploaded a picture of Chimaev. In the caption, he wrote, “They still don’t have a contract for this fight, just speculation. Withaker vs MrJuice are just rumors Chen Chen still scared.”

Even though Costa always displays a funny persona on social media, this time he appeared serious as the UFC fighter posted a series of tweets regarding the same.

UFC is working on Chimaev vs. Colby Covington

‘Borz’ is currently undefeated in the promotion and is looking for an opponent who can match his caliber. Thus, according to many reports, the organization is looking to finalize Chimaev vs. Covington next.

Previously, Chimaev also uploaded a fan-made poster of the same. However, the UFC hasn’t announced the fight officially yet. Nonetheless, given their standings in the welterweight roster, this fight might surely happen next.

Do you think Covington is a good matchup? for Chimaev? What are your thoughts on Costa’s words?