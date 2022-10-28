WATCH- Paulo Costa Channels His Inner Mike Tyson During Training and Calls Out Jake Paul

Paulo Costa and Jake Paul Credits: Paulo Costa (Instagram, Jake Paul (Dec 18, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Jake Paul celebrates after knocking out Tyron Woodley (not pictured) at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Paulo Costa reiterates he is truly a specimen, displaying his tremendous physique in a new call out of Jake Paul.

Paulo Costa is a freak of nature, there’s no disputing that. ‘Borrachinha’ is one of a handful of athletes in the UFC who could potentially claim the title for possessing the foremost frame within the company.

Paulo Costa, while training for his upcoming bout in early 2023 against Robert Whittaker, proceeded to call out social media influencer turned boxer, Jake Paul for a contest. Costa can be seen and heard channeling his inner Mike Tyson.

Costa stated-

“We’re working out here. I chase Jake Paul with the hand, bounce with the head and chin like Mike Tyson.”

In a newly released footage, ‘The Eraser’ can be seen flexing his muscular body, followed by which Costa proceeds to then give his fans a glance at his phenomenal shadow boxing, which exhibited quick and agile movements.

Paulo Costa vs Jake Paul?

Jake Paul is bound for a boxing match against an all-time great martial artist turned boxer, Anderson Silva, this coming weekend. With the ‘Spider’ being Paul’s arduous test yet, the match will showcase whether Paul is cut for this line of work.

However, it’s worth noting that, even now, the ‘Problem Child’ has not faced an authentic boxer. His repeated callouts to fight retired or current martial artists will no doubt damage his reputation and career as he progresses in the industry.

Nevertheless, with Costa predominantly being a striker, who utilizes boxing to his advantage, that would make for an exceptional encounter. Not to mention, the pair walk around at about the same weight, so there wouldn’t be any discrepancies in the fight.

It would also put Paul to the ultimate test where he fights a fighter who is in his prime and at the same weight class, unlike his previous opponents in Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

Paulo Costa vs Robert Whittaker.

With the UFC heading back to Perth, Australia in February for UFC 284, the promotion has put together a fantastic fight.

Robert Whittaker in his homecoming will be welcoming Paulo Costa to his turf. It will be a high-stakes bout that will determine the number one contender for the UFC Middleweight championship.

‘The reaper was victorious in his last fight against Marvin Vettori, completely shutting down the Italian’s striking and wrestling. As was Costa, who sent former UFC Middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold into retirement for good.

The contest has the potential to be named the fight of the year, with both contestants aggressive, yet calculated in their approach to victory. Make no mistake, the fight will be crackers.

