UFC Title Contender Responds to Elon Musk & Donald Trump Question With Famous Conor McGregor Promo

Brazilian welterweight star Paulo Costa answers the question from former UFC title challenger regarding Elon Musk and Donald Trump with a famous Conor McGregor line.

Recently, former US president Donald Trump’s Twitter account was restored. Following that, he thanked the South African billionaire Elon Musk, who was earlier reportedly close to buying the social media platform.

However, according to many reports, Musk didn’t restore the former president’s Twitter account. Despite that, some people still believe it was him. Former UFC middleweight title challenger Jake Shields is one of them.

What did Jake Shields say about Elon Musk and Donald Trump?

Jake Shields, the former mixed martial artist, is one of the most controversial figures in the MMA world. The 43-year-old never shies on speaking his mind on social media.

I would like to apologize to absolutely no body — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 26, 2022

That said, recently Shields questioned what should Trump’s first tweet be after the Tesla CEO unbanned him on Twitter. Shields wrote, “After trump is unbanned by Elon, what should His first tweet be?”

After acknowledging his tweet, the Brazilian former UFC middleweight title challenger responded with an iconic McGregor line. He wrote, “I would like to apologize to absolutely nobody.”

‘The Notorious’ said this in his octagon interview after becoming the first-ever UFC dual weight champion in 2016. Now the famous line is also used by many on the internet.

Costa is known for his funny persona. Thus, it was evident that the UFC fighter was being sarcastic with Shields. The latter and Costa share a good relationship and even trained together before UFC 279. There, they got into an altercation with Khamzat Chimaev.

Paulo Costa has a new rival in the UFC

‘Eraser’ has bounced back into the win column by defeating former champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 278. He was in Las Vegas after that. Apparently, the welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev was also present in the city for his fight at UFC 278.

Both Costa and Chimaev crossed paths at the UFC PI and got into a heated altercation. Later, there were talks about their fight. However, the Brazilian is now set to take on the former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 284 next year.

