“Sorry I Won the Fight” – Sean O’Malley Apologizes for Victory Over Petr Yan at UFC 280

Sean O’Malley posts pic on social media apologizing for win over Petr Yan at UFC 280.

Sugar Sean O’Malley secured a victory over former champion Petr Yan by a hair sliver at UFC 280. Despite the ringside decision, many outlets scored the match in Yan’s favor and the audience was not happy.

While this is a massive victory for O’Malley Anne might help him move quickly up the ranks, the fan sentiment is certainly against him. In light of this fact, O’Malley put out a pic on social media to apologize for his victory.

O’Malley looks sad and has his headphones on in the picture captioned:

“Back home, it’s been a long couple of weeks. Sorry I won the fight I know a lot of people aren’t happy. Speaking of happy, happy birthday me.”

Did Dana White foresee Sean O’Malley’s Victory over Petr Yan forwarding his career?

In a recent interview with barstool sports Devon white said that the fight against Jan was O’Malley’s McGregor versus Jose Aldo moment. What white meant was that a win against Yan would propel O’Malley to the top of his division just like McGregor when he knocked out although in 13 seconds add UFC 194.

However, the controversial nature of the win now stands in the way of O’Malley’s future fights. McGregor had a clear victory that shot him to stardom in a spectacular fashion. The same cannot be said about O’Malley’s UFC 280 win.

Further, many UFC fans and fight critics would still argue that Yan deserves a title shot against Jermaine sterling. Before his loss to O’Malley, Yan only had one loss to Sterling with the other one being ruled a no contest because of an illegal knee. So this close loss against O’Malley might not deter Yan’s title contention prospects.

