“They Are Gonna Regret That”: UFC Twitter Erupts as Charles Oliveira Gets Booed in Abu Dhabi Ahead of Islam Makhachev Fight at UFC 280

Afnan Chougle
|Wed Oct 19 2022

Fans react as the former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira gets booed ahead of his title fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. 

On Saturday, October 22nd, the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi will play host to one of the largest UFC events of the year. The highly anticipated lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev is the highlight of this event.

Prior to the bout, both competitors participated in an open workout session on Wednesday at Yas Mall after arriving in Abu Dhabi. The audience started to boo the Brazilian fighter at that point.

Twitter reactions to Abu Dhabi crowd booing ‘Do Bronx’

‘Do Bronx’ is one of the most prominent names in the lightweight division of UFC. Since 2018, the Brazilian mixed martial artist never lost a bout. Moreover, he looked invincible since becoming the UFC champion in 2021.

 

However, ‘Do Bronx’ was defeated by his own weight at UFC 269. Oliveira missed the lightweight limit before the bout and subsequently was scrapped off the title. But he won the fight and became a champion in the eyes of the fans.

Recently, however, the former champion was booed by the crowd in the middle east. This didn’t sit well with the netizens, who further extended support to ‘Do Bronx’ on Twitter.

Check out fans’ comments below:

Despite all the support, it is vital to note that Makhachev is currently the betting favorite, while ‘Do Bronx’ is an underdog going into the fight.

UFC 280: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev- The clash of the titans

Right now, the lightweight title is vacant. Therefore, Oliveira vs. Makhachev is a crucial matchup for the division’s future. Along with the 155 lbs gold strap, there are many other things at stake.

When it comes to fighting, both lightweights have a similar strong ground game. ‘Do Bronx’ has the most submission wins in the UFC. Meanwhile, Makhachev has been unbeatable since 2016 and also has been training under one of the greatest, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

A win for Oliveira means being registered among the greatest in the lightweight division. On the other hand, victory here for Makhachev, who has been doubted as he is yet to compete against a top contender, will shut his naysayers. And will also add a feather to his and Nurmagomedov’s legacy.

What are your thoughts about this fight?

 

 

 

