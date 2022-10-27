“This What Happens When You Guys Fight Me” – Nate Diaz Tweets Out Strange Callout to Charles Oliveira, Kevin Holland and Dustin Poirier

Nate Diaz has posted a strange callout to Charles Oliveira, Kevin Holland and Dustin Poirier.

Nate Diaz has an eccentric style when it comes to representing his opinions on social media. So, when he put out a strange tweet with a video of the legendary BBJ master Renzo Gracie beating Olev Taktarov, we were none too surprised. To make matters even more confusing, the Stockton native called out other UFC stars in the caption. He wrote:

“This what happens when you guys fight me. Charles (Oliveira) easy, (Kevin) Holland’s easy, Dp (Dustin Poirier) easy let’s see if you can make it in the big leagues for three more years rookies,” Nate Diaz wrote.

This what happens when uguys fight me

Charles easy hollands easy Dp easy let’s see if u can make it n the big leagues for 3 more years rookies 🖕🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/b8J8SioWQR — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 24, 2022

What Does Nate Diaz’ Tweet Mean?

Nate Diaz retired just a few months back at UFC 279 with a win over Tony Ferguson. Since then, he has been looking at future options. One of them was Jake Paul and Diaz hasn’t turned that down yet.

But more than his other options, Diaz seems to want to call out his former UFC co-stars. He seems to feel there is unfinished business within the UFC. So, is he sending out callouts to notify his potential rivals about his ability and get some momentum behind himself?

What is Nate Diaz Planning Now?

Since his retirement, Diaz has mostly been active on social media. He has exchanged shots with Conor McGregor and a few others including Daniel Cormier. As of yet, he has made no announcements on his future career plans. At one point he said a fight with Jake Paul was a real possibility.

At another he said he could look at a career with the BKFC. This new post does not say anything about his plans but knowing Diaz it is probable that he will come up with some big reveal in the next few weeks or more.

