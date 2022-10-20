footer logo
UFC 280: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev Payouts, Purses and Salary- How Much Will the Fighters Make?

Afnan Chougle
|Thu Oct 20 2022

Credits: Twitter

The Etihad arena in Abu Dhabi is playing host to one of the greatest UFC events of this year. The UFC 280 will take place this Saturday, 22nd October. 

The lightweight title fight between Charles ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, dubbed ‘The second eagle of Dagestan,’ is one of the event’s most anticipated highlights.

Along with this championship match, Aljamain Sterling will defend his bantamweight title against former champion TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event. Other prominent competitors participating in the same event as the title fights include Petr Yan, Sean O’Malley, Belal Muhammad, Beneil Dariush, and others.

Ahead of this action-packed event, let’s take a look at the potential payouts and salaries of the UFC 280 fighters.

UFC 280: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev Payouts, Purses, and Salary

Before we get into the payouts, it is vital to note that the exact salaries of the UFC 280 have not yet been made public. However, we might be able to estimate how much the fighters will make based on their previous bout earnings, which include PPV points and bonuses. The estimated payouts are just the base figures they don’t include bonuses and PPV points.

Fighters Previous payout (includes PPV points+bonuses)Estimated base payout
MAIN CARD
Charles Oliveira $5,00,000$5,50,000
Islam Makhachev$1,31,000$2,00,000
Aljamain Sterling$1,142,000$3,50,000
TJ Dillashaw $4,06,000$3,00,000
Petr Yan$1,152,000$3,00,000
Sean O’Malley$1,06,000$2,00,000
Beneil Dariush $2,16,000$2,50,000
Mateusz Gamrot$90,000$1,00,000
Katlyn Chookagian$161,000$50,000
Manon Fiorot $23,500$20,000
PRELIMINARY CARD
Belal Muhammad$181,000$1,00,000
Sean Brady$64,500$50,000
Makhmud Muradov$93,500$40,000
Caio Borralho$16,500$40,000
Volkan Oezdemir$101,000$50,000
Nikita Krylov$8,000$15,000
Zubaira Tukhugov$18,000$20,000
Lucas Almeida $10,000$15,000
Abubakar Nurmagomedov$10,000$10,000
Gadzhi Omargadzhiev $8,000$10,000
Armen Petrosyan$10,000$10,000
AJ Dobson$10,000$10,000
Muhammad Mokaev$10,000$10,000
Malcolm Gordon$10,000$10,000
Karol Rosa $10,000$10,000
Lina Lansberg $10,000$10,000

 

Mostly, the prelim cards fighter gets paid from $10,000-$20,000 depending on their previous number of fights. However, note that all these payouts are estimated based on the information on TheSportsdaily, Mediareferee, and mmasalaries websites. Also, the figures are subject to change, as it doesn’t include win, sponsorship, PPV points, and performance bonuses.

Win bonuses are based on the UFC fighter’s contract. However, the five figures earning fighters get double their show money if they win the fight, per reports. Apart from that, bonuses also include Performance of the Night and Fight of The Night, which is around $50,000.

What are your thoughts on the payouts of UFC 280 fighters?

 

