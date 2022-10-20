UFC 280: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev Payouts, Purses and Salary- How Much Will the Fighters Make?

The Etihad arena in Abu Dhabi is playing host to one of the greatest UFC events of this year. The UFC 280 will take place this Saturday, 22nd October.

The lightweight title fight between Charles ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, dubbed ‘The second eagle of Dagestan,’ is one of the event’s most anticipated highlights.

Along with this championship match, Aljamain Sterling will defend his bantamweight title against former champion TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event. Other prominent competitors participating in the same event as the title fights include Petr Yan, Sean O’Malley, Belal Muhammad, Beneil Dariush, and others.

Ahead of this action-packed event, let’s take a look at the potential payouts and salaries of the UFC 280 fighters.

UFC 280: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev Payouts, Purses, and Salary

Before we get into the payouts, it is vital to note that the exact salaries of the UFC 280 have not yet been made public. However, we might be able to estimate how much the fighters will make based on their previous bout earnings, which include PPV points and bonuses. The estimated payouts are just the base figures they don’t include bonuses and PPV points.

Fighters Previous payout (includes PPV points+bonuses) Estimated base payout MAIN CARD Charles Oliveira $5,00,000 $5,50,000 Islam Makhachev $1,31,000 $2,00,000 Aljamain Sterling $1,142,000 $3,50,000 TJ Dillashaw $4,06,000 $3,00,000 Petr Yan $1,152,000 $3,00,000 Sean O’Malley $1,06,000 $2,00,000 Beneil Dariush $2,16,000 $2,50,000 Mateusz Gamrot $90,000 $1,00,000 Katlyn Chookagian $161,000 $50,000 Manon Fiorot $23,500 $20,000 PRELIMINARY CARD Belal Muhammad $181,000 $1,00,000 Sean Brady $64,500 $50,000 Makhmud Muradov $93,500 $40,000 Caio Borralho $16,500 $40,000 Volkan Oezdemir $101,000 $50,000 Nikita Krylov $8,000 $15,000 Zubaira Tukhugov $18,000 $20,000 Lucas Almeida $10,000 $15,000 Abubakar Nurmagomedov $10,000 $10,000 Gadzhi Omargadzhiev $8,000 $10,000 Armen Petrosyan $10,000 $10,000 AJ Dobson $10,000 $10,000 Muhammad Mokaev $10,000 $10,000 Malcolm Gordon $10,000 $10,000 Karol Rosa $10,000 $10,000 Lina Lansberg $10,000 $10,000

Mostly, the prelim cards fighter gets paid from $10,000-$20,000 depending on their previous number of fights. However, note that all these payouts are estimated based on the information on TheSportsdaily, Mediareferee, and mmasalaries websites. Also, the figures are subject to change, as it doesn’t include win, sponsorship, PPV points, and performance bonuses.

Win bonuses are based on the UFC fighter’s contract. However, the five figures earning fighters get double their show money if they win the fight, per reports. Apart from that, bonuses also include Performance of the Night and Fight of The Night, which is around $50,000.

What are your thoughts on the payouts of UFC 280 fighters?