Fighter, Who Joe Rogan Labeled Next Greatest, Agrees With UFC Legend’s Claims of Charles Oliveira Surpassing Khabib Nurmagomedov Ahead of UFC 280

The UFC prospect who Joe Rogan cited as the ‘UFC’s next greatest’, has sided with Michael Bisping on his opinion of Charles Oliveira over Khabib Nurmagomedov!

Charles Oliveira has garnered all the attention lately, with his title fight against Islam Makhachev on the horizon. It would not be blasphemous to state that Oliveira is one of the most disrespected champions in UFC history.

Although, as of late, there are certain individuals who have seen the light in the darkness. Former UFC Middleweight champion, Michael Bisping, has made a precise and rational statement with regard to the 33-year-old, and his claim for the ‘GOAT’ status.

Speaking about the upcoming fight, Bisping stated-

“I really think it’s obvious at this point, Charles surpassed Khabib when he got more wins, with double the finishes, in half the time. In 4 years, he did more than Khabib did in 8 years? Are we really still having this discussion?”

Terrance McKinney, who was vouched for by Joe Rogan as the promotion’s next greatest, chimed in and provided his seal of approval by tweeting-

“Facts”

Charles Oliveira’s distinction!

Albeit, the Brazilian has sustained eight losses in his UFC career, the fact that gets lost amongst the chaos is, that ‘Do Bronx’ arrived at the company as a 20-year-old.

A young martial artist who possessed the potential to transcend his fortunes was thrown to the wolves just as he arrived. On the other hand, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s opponents weren’t at an elite level, to begin with.

Nurmagomedov’s record is impressive no doubt, however, he has not fought the elite martial artists ‘Do Bronx’ has stepped into the octagon with since he was Oliveira’s age.

What’s more impressive is the fact that Charles Oliveira has amassed 19 finishes in the UFC! NINETEEN! That is outrageous, and not to mention, in a shorter span of time. An all-time great 155lbs martial artist!

‘Do Bronx’ vs Islam Makhachev!

Charles Oliveira has officially entered enemy territory, with his lightweight title bout hanging in the balance against Islam Makhachev. If he is victorious, he will one-up his current win streak of 11 to 12!

The Brazilian has endured like no one else, and if he claims a win against Makhachev on Saturday night, he will cement his legacy as one of the greatest martial artists of all time, while simultaneously claiming the title for the greatest 155lbs fighter in UFC history.

But beware, the task ahead of him is immense. A scenario that resembles when an immovable object meets an unstoppable force!