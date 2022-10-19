UFC 280 PPV Price: How Much Does It Cost?

UFC 280 Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makahchev is set for blast off on Oct 22, 2022 at the Etihad Arena, what is the price of the PPV?

UFC 280 is shaping up to be a hell of an event. We have the headliner fight between Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev for the lightweight crown. Alongside, we have a host of top billing fighters going toe-to-toe with each other.

Out of these, the bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and the returning TJ Dillashaw deserve special mention. The same goes for the bantamweight bout between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley and the lightweight fight between Beneil Daruish and Mateusz Gamrot. The Event is set to take place at the Etihad Arena in the UAE on Oct 22, 2022.

Here is a look at the complete fight card:

UFC 280 Match Card Details

Preliminary card

Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady

Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho

Nikita Krylov vs Volkan Oezdemir

Zubaira Tukhugov vs Lucas Almeida

Malcolm Gordon vs Muhammad Mokaev

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson

Lina Lansberg vs Karol Rosa

Main card

Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot

Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot

Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley

Aljamain Sterling (c) vs TJ Dillashaw – for UFC Bantamweight Championship

MAIN EVENT: Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev – for vacant UFC Lightweight Championship

UFC 280 PPV Prices

Online Viewing

US viewers can watch UFC 280 on ESPN Plus for $74.99. They can also for Pay Per View and a full year of ESPN Plus for $99.98. Subscribers will pay only $69.99 for their second year and will get free access to Main and Preliminary UFC fights. UFC Fans can also watch the Early Prelims on UFC FightPass for $9.99 per month.

For UFC fans in UK and Australia UFC 280 is available on BT Sport Box Office for £19.95 and on Kayo for $54.95 AUD. Canadian UFC fans can get the UFC Fight Pass and main prelims on TSN and RDS. They can also access the Main Card via various providers including BELL and Rogers.

Live In-Stadium Viewing

In-stadium tickets for UFC 280 are available via the official UFC website as well as the Etihad Arena website. For members of the UFC Fight Club or UFC newsletter subscribers, tickets go on sale from Thursday 21st July 1:30 PM and 2:30 PM respectively. Tickets can also be purchased online via the UFC app on mobile or other digital devices via the UFC Fight Pass or the ESPN+ app.

