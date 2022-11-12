UFC Reddit Stream: When and How to Watch UFC 281 Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Tonight

UFC 281 is on for tonight. The weigh-ins are done, the highlighters are ready and the fans are tuning in from around the world. If you are just catching on to the latest MMA hype train with the UFC 281, you need to find yourself a PPV channel.

Unfortunately, UFC 281 will not be available for viewing through any Reddit Stream due to the site’s stand against global piracy artists. As per Reddit’s policy on copyright infringement, accounts posting links or live streaming from Reddit URLs will be shut down. So, if anyone does post a link, or livestreams the event, the website will shut it down.

Reddit’s Stance on Copyright infringement:

Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community and we close the subreddit.

Now, if you are looking to watch UFC 281 tonight, there are some ways to do that. Here is a list of streaming options for you to choose from:

Where to Watch UFC 281 Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Livestream

UFC 281 starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST (Sun) / 2pm AEDT (Sun). You can livestream it on several platforms including ESPN Plus PPV (US), BT Sport, DAZN and Kayo PPV. Here are more details to help you catch all the action:

ESPN Plus Subscribers

Any persons with existing ESPN Plus subscriptions can pay the additional PPV price and enjoy the livestream event. At present, the price is $74.99.

UFC 281 + ESPN Plus

In case you do not have an existing ESPN Plus, you can get a better deal and go for the ESPN UFC bundle at $99.98. With this purchase, you can watch UFC 281 and enjoy a year’s worth of ESPN content. The ESPN Plus sub comes at $60 and the UFC PPV is for $75 so this is a bargain deal of r first timers.

UFC 281 + Disney Plus/ESPN Plus/ Hulu bundle

The third and final option to catch UFC 281 tonight is via the Disney Plus Bundle. This gives you access to all Disney Plus content including Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, Star Wars and others. It also includes all ESPN+ plus UFC as well as Hulu content.

A Little Peek into UFC 281 Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have built up quite a history between themselves. They were part of the Glory Kickboxing roster and met for the welterweight championship. Pereira is the only person to knock Adesanya out and he has beaten him twice.

Although Adesanya has said that their second matchup was a loss because he was not mentally on his game, he still needs to prove his worth. Despite being the defending champion, many seem to favor Pereira because of his previous two wins. No matter how it goes, it will be a blinder.

In addition, we are going to see a women’s UFC strawweight championship fight between Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili. This will be Esparza’s first title defense after she reclaimed it from Rose Namajunas back in May this year.

UFC 281 will also feature Dustin Poirier against Michael Chandler in a lightweight fight. We will also see the last fight of former UFC bantamweight champ and legend Frankie Edgar. He will go up against Chris Gutierrez, a young and exciting fighter. Notable names like heavyweight Dominic Reyes and lightweight legend Dan Hooker. The event is hot and ready to go live. Find your Livestream now!

