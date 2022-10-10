Watch: Dana White Has an Insane Las Vegas Property Worth $6 Million With 9 Bedrooms, 12 Bathrooms and More Pools Than You Can Count!

UFC President Dana White has a massive house in Las Vegas and we know its biggest highlights.

Dana White has a net worth of $500 million and he has made the UFC brand a $10 billion franchise. As the president of the biggest MMA franchise in the world, we expect him to have a few lavish possessions.

However, few things White or most people in the world of professional MMA possess come close to his house. This extravagant mansion boasts of 9 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a video game arcade, a personalized basketball court and an expansive backyard. The entire property spans the size of three properties sold separately.

White purchased the land and made it into his dream home. The land purchase itself amounted to $6 million. We don’t have a net estimate on how much the property is worth now.

The most impressive thing about Dana White’s Las Vegas house is his massive backyard. This spot on his property has “more pools than one can count”. White has said he has never even used the lap pool. He also has a built-in cabana with couches, a gym and a spa along with a barbecue setup for his personal chef.

What Else Do We Know About Dana White’s Wealth and Spending habits?

Like most wealthy MMA personalities, Dana White owns a number of cars and bikes. He also has a paid partnership with the whiskey brand “Howler Head” owned by Steve Lipp. White has expressed interest in buying a house in Abu Dhabi since he plans to host more shows in the city.

As far as his spending habits go, White is an avid poker player and has placed bets as high as $1 million on blackjack. He was banned by the Palms Casino for winning too much at the gambling tables. In response, White made sure no UFC events will be held at the Palms Hotel and Casino again.

