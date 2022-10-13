Watch: Daniel Cormier Offers Some American-Style Wrestling Tips to Khamzat Chimaev

Daniel Cormier was recorded showing some American wrestling moves to Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till.

Daniel Cormier is MMA resident good guy. Even when he was feuding with Jon Jones, DC barely had a comment that went against the grain of the ideal martial artist. While he is not averse to stepping on nerves, we mostly see DC being jolly and chem with his buddies, especially Khabib Nurmagomedov.

A recently released video shows DC showing some American-style wrestling moves to Khamzat Chimaev and his sparring partner Darren Till. The former UFC heavyweight champion is seen showing a single-legged standing high crotch lift-up/slam. He shows the move off on Till while Chimaev watches.

Daniel Cormier Shows American Wrestling to Khamzat Chimaev

“So look,” says DC, “Chimaev go here. You see this, double under leg and lift.”

He slides his right arm across Till’s lower back and tries a lift from there. He grunts while lifting Till and then has Chimaev try out the lift.

“Switch it, you felt it there?” DC asks Till.

“Yeah, I felt it there,” replied Till.

Chimaev steps in for a lift and DC says “No, heads on the outside, heads on the outside.”

Chimaev moves his head outside of Till’s rib and chest and onto the side of his back. He manages to lift Till easily.

“Ooohhh,” goes DC as Chimaev lifts Till.

“Did you feel this? So, go into Thailand they’ll teach you a little bit,” he said jokingly as the room erupted in laughter.

“You like that? Come here,” adds DC and proceeds to lift Chimaev with the previously shown technique.

Chimaev responds with “That’s an American warm up. I want to do a Chechen warm-up” and shows-off a light over-the-shoulder leg sweep.

What are DC and Khamzat Chimaev Doing Now?

Since retiring from active fighting DC has been active in the MMA world as a fight analyst and coach. He most often trains with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team. DC also serves as a UFC live event color commentator next to Joe Rogan.

DC recently appeared on WWE Extreme Rules as a referee in an MMA-style construct called the Fight Pit. He refereed a match between former UFC fighter Matt Riddle and WWE superstar Seth Rollins.

Khamzat Chimaev’s last UFC match ended with him winning against Kevin Holland. He has been mired in controversy relating to the missed weight and other incidences in the press.

His next fight has not been declared yet. Although, experts have speculated that he might get paired with Colby Covington, Kelvin Gastelum and Bobby Knuckles next.

Click here for more UFC News