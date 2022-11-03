When Conor McGregor Met With Recently-Deceased Rapper Takeoff

Conor McGregor has been to the very pinnacle of MMA as an athlete. He remains the highest-paid MMA athlete in the world and this comes with its share of problems. In particular his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 plummeted him into a low state he may have never recovered from.

Interestingly, it was meeting a group of rappers from LA called Migos that became part of his recovery process. We recently heard that one of the rappers from the group, TakeOff, so it made sense to look at how the deceased rapper interacted with McGregor.

How Did Conor McGregor and TakeOff Meet?

Conor McGregor met the rapper group Migos and its member TakeOff in 2018. This was after McGregor’s loss to ‘The Eagle’ and he attended a rap concert. There, he met Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset and shared a moment on cam with them. This is the vid from that event:

McGregor was very friendly with the three rappers and offered them a free bottle of his Proper 12 Irish Whiskey. He got a diamond chain from Quavo and Offset as a return gift. After the concert, McGregor was also seen sparring with Quavos when he arrived in Dublin. The rapper was in a recording studio when McGregor met him and sparred with him.

Seeing as they spent a fair bit of time together, McGregor is certain to have been saddened by TakeOff’s untimely demise. While he has not made any statements yet, other celebrities who knew the rapper have expressed their sadness at his untimely death. These included C. Roy, Jake Paul, and Hasan Piker who tweeted their condolences to the bereaved.

As per the official report, TakeOff died at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston. He was playing dice with Quavos, who is also his uncle and band member when he was killed. As of now, no suspects have been apprehended for his tragic death.

Does Conor McGregor Know a Lot of Rappers?

Conor McGregor has met a lot of celebrities and some of them have been rappers. He shares a ‘kindred spirit’ with the rapper 50 cent. In fact, before he came to the UFC, McGregor made his list of select rap songs publicly available. The entries included popular The LOX, Clipse, Busta Rhymes, Biggie, YG, Wu-Tang Clan and several others.

In contrast, he once had a very public altercation with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, with pictures showing McGregor being restrained by security from seemingly attacking Machine Gun Kelly. In another snap, he was seen throwing what looked like a water bottle at him.

When asked about the incident, he said,

“Absolutely nothing. I don’t know. He showed up, and I don’t know. I don’t know the guy. Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean. I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers, I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

The exact nature of the dispute is not known but the two have not interacted since then.

