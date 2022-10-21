When Islam Makhachev Wiped Al Iaquinta’s Face After His Defeat Instead of Celebrating With Khabib Nurmagomedov

Throwback to Islam Makhachev showed his sportsmanship by wiping Al Iaquinta’s face after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Islam Makhachev is up for contesting the lightweight crown against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. However, this is far from the first time he will be in the Octagon and knows how things work.

Moreover, Islam Makhachev served as a cornerman in most Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fights. So, he has all the lessons and fight etiquette taught to ‘The Eagle’ and him by the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

This etiquette has been shown by Nurmagomedov’s himself on multiple occasions like with Conor McGregor. Makhachev himself displayed the same, particularly in one instance in Khabib Nurmagomedov win over Al Iaquinta.

Rather than celebrating the win with ‘The Eagle’, Islam walked to Iaquinta and tried to wipe his face. This show of sportsmanship was the first of many he has shown in the octagon as a cornerman and a fighter.

Instead of instantly celebrating. Islam Makhachev wipes Al Iaquinta’s bloody face. pic.twitter.com/4YgmuVC7c3 — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) November 29, 2021

What Do We Know About Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Hard as it might be to believe, Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov are not blood-related. However, they have trained together since childhood and are very much like brothers to each other.

In fact, both of them have expressed a lot of admiration for each other over the years. Makhachev has said he admires Nurmagomedov not just as a fighter but also as a human being. He considers ‘The Eagle’ as a true model and tries to emulate his best fighting techniques while keeping his style his own.

Nurmagomedov has also stated that he believes Makhachev has championship caliber. He believes Makhachev can defeat Oliveria and capture the lightweight crown. So, the upcoming match has taken on epic dimensions and is eagerly anticipated by fans.

Meanwhile, Oliveira has been inAbu Dhabi for two weeks now. He arrived early to train and acclimatize to the environment. He is pumped for the matchup and hopes to secure the lightweight title for the first time.

