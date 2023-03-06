Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father’s Bold Prediction About Jon Jones in Heavyweight Came True at UFC 285

Jon Jones’ greatness may be critiqued and debated, but it was never in question. In fact, his undisputed eminence was once prophesied by the late great MMA trainer and the father of former UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Bones’ prognosis of clinching the UFC heavyweight championship materialized this past weekend at UFC 285. In doing so, Jones reaffirmed to everyone that he was indeed the undisputed greatest of all time when it came to the sport of mixed martial arts.

Jones submitted Ciryl Gane within the span of just over two minutes in the first round. He attained the apex of MMA in doing so. However, fight fans would be surprised to know that Jones was once hailed as the greatest by Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, a pioneer in MMA.

In fact, Nurmagomedov went a step further to recite that Jones’ superior skillet and talent were a gift from God himself.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov believes Jon Jones’ talent for MMA is a gift from the gods

Preliminary to Jon Jones’ heavyweight debut this past weekend, and Bones etching himself into MMA folklore as the greatest by a country mile, an MMA trailblazer, predicted his standing.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who is a revered figure within the martial arts vertical, previously insinuated that Jones was an anomaly. He mentioned that Jones’ talent was instilled in him by the almighty himself.

Abdulmanap stated:

“Jon Jones got his talent from god, not Greg Jackson. Greg Jackson is a good striking coach. Don’t confuse those things. Jon Jones is #1 of all fighters. Maybe not in terms of behaviour, or law or anything else, but I’m confident that he’ll wipe out the Top five heavyweights.”

Suffice it to say, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s augury came to be. Seldom do we come across talents as dominant as Jon Jones has been. The 6’4 heavyweight has displayed an incredible arsenal, encapsulating all facets of martial arts.

In reality, he did it in weight classes where ‘power’ was given predilection. Regardless of one’s personal opinion of Jon Jones, it’s incredibly onerous to challenge a narrative that places him at the pinnacle of fighting.

Skill for skill, and technique for technique, there is not a single person who could topple his standing in the history book.

Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic!

Now that Bones has established himself as the heavyweight king, his first title defense is already set in stone. The 35-year-old will welcome former heavyweight champion and the greatest heavyweight of all time, Stipe Miocic, back into the octagon this summer.

At UFC 290, International Fight Week, Jones and Miocic are expected to headline an extravagant night of fights. It will mark a defining point in time in the UFC’s heavyweight division.

