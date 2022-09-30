‘No. 1 of All Time’ Islam Makhachev Is the Only Fighter Who Defeated Khabib Nurmagomedov in More Rounds, Per Head Coach

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach heavily backs Islam Makhachev by claiming he is an all-rounder and the only athlete to defeat ‘The Eagle’ in more rounds.

The former lightweight champion is regarded as one of the best fighters in the history of MMA. The reason is that Nurmagomedov never lost a fight in his professional career and has a 29-0 perfect record under his name.

In fact, he has lost only two rounds (1 against Conor McGregor and 1 against Justin Gaethje) in his entire UFC career. However, Nurmagomedov’s ex-coach and the head coach of the American Kickboxing Academy Javier Mendez recently revealed Islam Makhachev has defeated the former champion several times in sparring.

Thus, Mendez came to the conclusion that Islam Makhachev is the number fighter on the UFC’s lightweight roster. “In all the history, since 2012, since Khabib’s been doing sparring with me in front of my eyes. There has been nobody that’s ever taken a round from him. No one’s ever won a sparring session. Not a sparring session with Khabib ever. Except one man. Islam. He’s the only one that has won rounds from Khabib. Never won a session, but he’s won rounds. And I’ve never seen that,” Mendez said in an interview with Submission radio.

“He is so well-rounded. I am going on record saying as the lightweight. He is hands down the No. 1 of all time, best in all areas. No. 1 of all time, Islam Makhachev. Best defense, best striking, best everywhere. The best all-around athlete,” Mendez added.

UFC 280: Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira- the ultimate test

UFC 280 is an ultimate test for both lightweight combatants. Oliveira has proved himself from time to time against some of the top contenders from the division. However, he is still a heavy underdog going into this fight.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev, despite an amazing 10-fight undefeated, has always been questioned for never competing against a fighter from the top 5 of the division.

Therefore, UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi is one of the biggest tests of their careers. Also, the lightweight crown is also on the line. The one who prevails in this fight will surely register his name among the UFC greats.

