Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje, Islam Makhachev Breaks Silence on His Next Opponent After UFC 294 Triumph

Islam Makhachev delivered an incredible performance at UFC 294 by defeating Alexander Volkanovski in the lightweight title rematch. Makhachev delivered a stunning head kick to the temple that ultimately knocked out ‘The Great’ and established his supremacy. After such big win, Makhachev has shared his thoughts on his next opponent among Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje in the post-fight UFC press conference.

Charles Oliveira stands as the next potential opponent to take up a fight against Makhachev as he had to pull away at the last minute from UFC 294 due to an injury. But there are many other fighters who are eyeing to land up a fight against Makhachev, one of them is the current BMF Champion Justin Gaethje.

Islam Makhachev gives his thoughts on Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje

Islam Makhachev post his victory at UFC 294 opened up about his next potential opponent. During a post-fight press conference on being asked about who he thinks is the next potential opponent he would want to fight inside the cage, Makhachev delivered a quite laid-back answer. He said,

“I feel like I already have two opponents. Charles? OK, I will beat Charles, but who’s going to be next? Gaethje? He will wait? I don’t think it’s a good idea, but it is what it is. If they say Charles, OK. If they say Gaethje, for me, it’s OK.”

Even though Makhachev is clear in his thoughts when it comes to his next opponent, but the decision lies with the UFC president Dana White and the UFC on who will be next viable prospect for the champion.

What does Dana White think about Makhachev’s next opponent?

The UFC president Dana White during a post-fight conference shared his thoughts on Makhachev’s next fight. White expressed that Charles Oliveira is his choice for the next title defence as the Brazilian had to pull out from the fight at UFC 294 and that he deserves a chance for a comeback.

“Listen, you gotta give it to Oliveira. Oliveira’s ready to go. Unfortunately, he got cut. I think you give it to Oliveira, but again, these are all questions I can’t really answer right now. We get home, we figure stuff out, and see what’s next for everybody.”

Justin Gaethje who is the #2 ranked fighter in the 155-pound rankings who is up for the challenge. But here are other fighters like Colby Covington and Leon Edwards who can also be considered as Islam Makhachev has shown his interest in fighting them post their UFC 296 matchup.

It will be interesting to see who ends up in the cage against Islam Makhachev who has yet again proved his mettle inside by defending his UFC lightweight championship twice.