Who Is Jamie Pickett- Is He Fighting Bo Nickal Next in UFC?

Find out everything about UFC fighter Jamie Picket and his next fight at UFC 282 in December against Bo Nickal.

Jamie Pickett is a 34-year-old mixed martial artist who currently fights in the middleweight division of the UFC. Having last fought at UFC 279 last month in September, his next bout has recently been announced for UFC 282 against Bo Nickal who will be making his UFC debut.

While Jamie Pickett is on a two-fight losing streak after his consecutive defeats at the hands of Kyle Daukaus and Denis Tiuliulin. Moreover, to make things worse, he was finished in both of these fights.

On the flipside, Bo Nickal is a new addition to the UFC roster. He recently secured a UFC contract after his win over Donovan Beard and Zack Borrego in Dana White’s Contender Series.

From the looks of it, this is a must win bout for Jamie Pickett. ‘The Night Wolf’ has fought six times in the UFC, however, he has won only two of his bouts.

Can Jamie Pickett beat Bo Nickal on his debut?

As mentioned earlier, this is a must win fight for Jamie Pickett. As he has been on a two fight losing streak. However, the odds are stacked against him.

It’s safe to say that Jamie Pickett hasn’t had the best of runs in the UFC. Moreover, it looks like the company have given Bo Nickal a rather winnable bout for his debut inside the octagon.

Bo Nickal, despite being only 26 is a seasoned wrestler. It is worth noting that Nickal has never gone past the first round in his MMA career. And has managed to finish all of his opponents within the first round.

With that said, it will be interesting to see if Bo Nickal can continue his run of finishing opponents within the first round or not against Jamie Pickett.

