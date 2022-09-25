“Get Someone Back to the House to Get My S*it” – Conor McGregor Almost Lost Out on $100M in the 2017 Mayweather Fight for a Silly Reason!

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fought in 2017 and the stories still persist. Here’s a throwback on how the fight almost didn’t happen!

The McGregor-Mayweather fight holds the second most PPVs sold for a live event. It is next only to the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight and the stories around this massive event carry the weight of its big money tide with it. One such story is about Conor McGregor forgetting his kit bag 45 minutes before the event.

McGregor might have missed out on his entire fight because of this but his team scrambled up quickly and got his bag to him just in time. Here are more details:

How Did McGregor Manage to Retrieve His Kit Bag before the 2017 Mayweather Fight?

The ring was ready and the crowds had already lined up to get into the arena. McGregor had his hands wrapped up and had started to warm up. Then he suddenly seemed to panic at some thought and told his team he had left his gear bag including his protective cup and mouth guard at home.

This was his Las Vegas home and someone now had to go get them. This situation unraveled right on camera and fans saw both McGregor and Mayweather shuffle their resources up to save the fight from cancellation.

“Get someone back to the house to get my s*it,” the cameras caught McGregor shouting. “Gear bag too. Gear bag too. My gear bag should be ready, yeah? But then, the jock strap. I don’t know where that jockstrap is.”

News of McGregor forgetting his bag spread to Mayweather and his team as well. It put the boxing legend into gear to save the fight and he seemingly had an extra protective cup with him.

When told that McGregor had forgotten his, he replied, “Tell him he ain’t got to worry I’ve got a cup for him,” he said. “I brought an extra ‘cause I knew he was going to say this s*it. I brought an extra cup for him.”

Following this, Mayweather went straight to McGregor’s change rooms and sought to hand him his spare cup. However, McGregor’s team had already retrieved the bag and ultimately he did not need to use Mayweather’s spare cup.

What Have Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Been Doing Since Their 2017 Fight?

Mayweather won his exhibition match with McGregor in the 10th round via TKO. His performance stood paces above McGregor’s and secured him his 50th boxing victory. Since then, McGregor has gone on to invest in many ventures and had a not-so-successful run in MMA, winning only one of his four fights.

Mayweather retired from boxing after his win over McGregor, gloving up a few times for high-paying exhibition bouts. However, he recently announced that a second fight with Mayweather might be in the works for 2023. At present, McGregor has responded with a ‘not interested’ but the big money fight game being what it is, we may see it happen in time

