Will Joe Rogan Be at UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira in New York?

Joe Rogan, the veteran UFC color commentator, is a man of many experiences. The 55-year-old is a stand-up comedian who has worked in notable TV shows during his early days and was a host for several other shows. He is also the host of a famous podcast on Spotify ‘The Joe Rogan Experience.’



Besides that, Rogan has made his way into the fans’ hearts by lending his voice to the world’s leading MMA promotion, UFC. The former TV host has been a part of the UFC commentator team for over a decade. However, the 55-year-old has been absent for a few major events recently. Thus, fans are wondering if he will be at UFC 281 or not.

Joe Rogan will be a part of the broadcast team this week

Fans haven’t heard their favorite voice since the last UFC 279 pay-per-view in Las Vegas. However, the good news is Rogan is back and will commentate for UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira inside the Madison Square Garden of New York this weekend.

The JRE podcast host doesn’t commentate on the UFC events outside the American subcontinent because of his contractual obligations. Therefore, Rogan wasn’t part of the broadcast team at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi last month.

According to MMA Junkie, now, for the UFC 281 pay-per-view, the 55-year-old will be joined by Jon Anik and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier to command the play-by-play cage side.

UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

The UFC 281 is one of the biggest events of this year. An intriguing middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira headlines the event. The fight has garnered a lot of attention because Pereira has already defeated Adesanya twice during their Glory Kickboxing days.

Meanwhile, the co-main event will have Carla Esparza defending her strawweight title against former champion, Zhang Weili. Also, a banger lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will feature on the main card.

