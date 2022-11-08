“Without Me, He Would’ve Been Exposed a Long Time Ago” – Israel Adesanya Says He Cleared the Way for Alex Pereira in UFC

In a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA hour, Israel Adesanya spoke of his relation to Alex Pereira and his career. The hour-long interview saw Adesanya discussing many things relating to his career but his views on Pereira are the most important. Here’s what he said:

“Without me, he wouldn’t be here. Without me, he would’ve been exposed a long time ago. Without me, I cleared the way. I cleared the division first of all so there was no, not really anyone else to fight. And then, I cleared the way for him to like get to the top.”

Pereira and Adesanya have been at each other for some time now. They have taken shots at each other over the past few weeks and are seemingly heading for an exciting showdown.

How Much Will Israel Adesanya and Alex Periera Earn from UFC 281?

At present, the actual payout for Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira is not available. However, we can make an estimate based on the previous payout for both fighters. As per The Sports Daily, Adesanya got approximately $153,000 for his 2018 UFC debut and $178,000 for his big fight with Anderson Silva. Finally, the last fight against Jared Cannonier got Adesanya $1.8 million.

Meanwhile, Pereira made his UFC debut with a $134,000 win over Andreas Michailidis. He earned $188,000 for beating Sean Strickland. Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira will happen at UFC 281 on November 12, 2022.

