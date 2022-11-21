“Your Fathers Plan Is Never Complete”: Conor McGregor Claps Back at Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘Takeover’ Remarks, Wants Rematch

The rivalry between former lightweight champions Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is a never-ending one in the UFC. They have fought once at UFC 229. In the lead-up to the fight, there was heavy trash talk McGregor in particular left no chance to mock Nurmagomedov and destroy him mentally.

However, in the fight, Nurmagomedov got the best of McGregor. He looked pretty dominant in most of the rounds and finished the fight in the fourth round via submission. It has been over four years since the fight now, but the rivalry between the two still seems fresh.

Conor McGregor claps back at Khabib Nurmagomedov

Despite the end of the fight, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘The Eagle’ didn’t settle their beef. The Irishman has several times taken a dig at the Russian fighter and even campaigned for a rematch.

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor Gets Reminded of His Setbacks Against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier Ahead of UFC Return

Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, had already retired from the sport and refused to fight again. However, he still mentioned McGregor in several of his interviews. Similarly, in his recent media appearance, ‘The Eagle’ took a subtle dig at the Dubliner by using his iconic line. Check out the video below:

I fight on! Your fathers plan is never complete because you quit and ran, brother. God bless. I’m still here if you wanna go again. But your fear of defeat means you’ve already lost. Run from it all you want. We all lose in the end. Death takes us all. I fear nothing but God 🙏☘️ https://t.co/nfpfoTwxli — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 21, 2022

After MMA Junkie posted the video on social media, McGregor reacted to it. He reposted the clip on his Twitter page with the caption, “I fight on! Your fathers plan is never complete because you quit and ran, brother. God bless. I’m still here if you wanna go again. But your fear of defeat means you’ve already lost. Run from it all you want. We all lose in the end. Death takes us all. I fear nothing but God.”

‘The Eagle’ after UFC

Nurmagomedov hanged his gloves forever in 2020. He has received multiple offers to return to fighting since then. But refused them all. The former UFC lightweight champion is currently focused on his coaching career.

ALSO READ: Khabib Nurmagomedov Reacts to ‘Epic’ Collaboration Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Liked by Over 50Mil People

After retirement, Nurmagomedov took his father’s cap and is training his friends and teammates for their MMA careers. So far he has been great at it with his teammates, Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov winning titles in UFC and Bellator, respectively. Thud, it seems Nurmagomedov will continue as a coach and not a fighter in the future too.

What are your thoughts about McGregor and Nurmagomedov’s rivalry? What do you think of Nurmagomedov’s coaching career?