Khabib Nurmagomedov Reacts to ‘Epic’ Collaboration Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Liked by Over 50Mil People

The sporting world was left astounded when the two greatest football players of all came together for a stellar picture under the Louis Vuitton banner!

With both players being enormous enthusiasts of the high-profile menswear brand and their products, the pair were brought together to create arguably the greatest sporting picture of our generation.

Given the fact that the photograph was released on the eve of the 2022 World Cup, it’s prudent that the picture was clicked, considering this might be the pair’s last world cup.

UFC Hall of Famer, Khabib Nurmagomedov, was one amongst many distinguished celebrities who were left star-struck by the Instagram post from both the former Ballon D’Or victors.

Responding to Cristiano Ronaldo’s post on Instagram, Nurmagomedov commented-

“Epic picture”

Indian Cricketer, Virat Kohli also provided his thoughts on the splendid photo! Kohli stated-

“What a picture 🔥👏”

Former teammates of the duo also decided to express their excitement at the picturesque moment, which can be seen below.

“Epic picture” would not do the photo justice considering the gravity of Ronaldo and Messi’s achievements and accolades over the course of the past decade and a half.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of many stalwart supporters of Cristiano Ronaldo’s patronage. The former UFC Lightweight champion has been an avid supporter of the five-time Ballon D’Or winner. In fact, in late 2021, the ‘Eagle’ decided to pay the Portuguese a visit at Old Trafford in Manchester.

To his delight, he was not only able to meet Ronaldo himself. Instead, he then was awarded an opportunity to meet legendary Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson.

In a post on Instagram, Nurmagomedov can be seen shaking hand of Ferguson, before having a quick chat with the Scot. The Russian has long hailed Ronaldo as the best player in football, since his days in Madrid, where he etched his initials into the game’s folklore.

He has even formed an acquaintance with the football great. In fact, in the aftermath of his childhood mate, Islam Makhachev’s victory to capture the UFC Lightweight championship from Charles Oliveira, Nurmagomedov was challenged to a football match by BT Sport’s Adam Catterall.

Without hesitation, Nurmagomedov recruited Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Kareem Benzema, and Iker Casillas, to put forth his five-aside team.

Needless to say, Catterall was quick to back down.

The Eagle’s love for the beautiful game!

The 34-year-old has on multiple occasions disclosed his love for the sport, revealing his incredible memory about the sport. He has on several instances been taped playing against his pals.

As recently as when he last paid a visit to Abu Dhabi to corner Islam Makhachev, Nurmagomedov made a post on Instagram, where he was seen playing the game, along with his companions.

He stated-

“I just love this game ⚽️”

So do we, ‘Eagle’!

