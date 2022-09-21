Top Five Former NFL Players Who Swapped the Gridiron for the Octagon

The UFC is a popular place for NFL athletes to switch to. Find out the best ones that have entered the Octagon from the NFL.

The NFL and the UFC are two very different beasts. They both involve high-impact, high-risk action and many overlapping skills areas. If you have ever watched a pro football match, you will know that a linebacker could easily give a UFC pro wrestler a run for their money in takedowns.

So, it comes up as no surprise that some NFL athletes decided to move to UFC once there NFL careers we’re getting colder. Here’s a list of some of the most notable names that have come from NFL into the UFC:

Five former NFL players who entered the Octagon

Brendan Schaub

Before Brendan “The Hybrid” Schaub became a controversial podcast host and made appearances on the Joe Rogan experience, he was actually a pro-tier NFL player. Schaub had a somewhat successful stint In college football and signed up as a free agent but didn’t manage to get any games. Later, he signed on by the NFL’s Buffalo Bills before being let go without playing any games. Schaub was then taken up by the AFL’s Utah Blaze before he decided to turn to MMA in 2008.

As a pro MMA fighter, Schaub embarked on a semi-successful career as a fighter and he made a fairly competitive run in the UFC is heavyweight division. To his credit, he did have some moments of glory in the UFC, most notably when he knocked out MMA legend Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic with a straight right at UFC 128.

Matt M itrione

Matt Mitrione has had a somewhat-successful run as a pro fighter. But before he transitioned into MMA, he was a college-level football at the Purdue University. In fact, he went there on a scholarship and served as a starting defensive tackle in 35 consecutive games.

After college, Mitrione was signed up with the New York Giants and he played with them until 2004. He was let go after that year due to injury related problems. Aside from that, he also had a stent with the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings. However, Mitrione failed to make an impact with either franchise and turned to MMA via the UFC’s TUF 10 competition.

Following that, Mitrione had several fights in the UFC, most notably against Joey Beltran, Kimbo Slice, Cheick Kongo, Roy Nelson and fellow college football store Brendan Schaub. Other fights to his credit include Derrick Lewis, Gabriel Gonzaga, Travis Browne etc.

His fight with Travis brown was the last of the UFC contract following which Mitrione and signed up with Bellator MMA. He then took part in the 2018 Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix where he lost to Ryan Bader in the semi-finals. After that, he had several fights in Bellator but was ultimately released from the contract in mid 2021. Currently, he is signed up with Triller Triad Combat.

Er y k Anders

Current UFC middleweight Eryk Anders played as a linebacker for the University of Alabama’s Crimson Tide. He famously helped his team to victory in the 2009 BCS national championship. Following his college career, he signed up with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns but did play in any games. He then signed up with the Canadian football leagues Calgary Stampeders but soon moved to MMA seeing his football career was not taking off.

Anders had a successful run of 8-0 as an amateur MMA fighter which landed him a contract with the UFC. While he is still the move into middleweight title contention, he has amassed an impressive 6-6-1 fight record and is scheduled to face Kyle Daukaus at UFC Fight Night 216 in December this year.

Greg Hardy

Easily the most successful NFL player to move into the UFC, Greg Hardy is a bit of an odd story for a fighter. Hardy had his NFL prospects come to a grinding halt due to domestic violence allegations. Even though Hardy’s girlfriend failed to make an appearance in court and the charges were dropped, his NFL career never recovered. He only played one game with his original team, the Carolina Panthers and spent his final NFL season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Hardy has turned pro MMA fighter since then, proceeded to knock people out in the UFC since then. Considering he served as an all-pro defensive footballer, it is rather odd now he would resort to striking. It would be natural for an NFL defensive player to just steamroll opponents but Hardy seemingly favors a different approach.

In the UFC, he has most notably gone up against Alexander Volkov and Tai Tuivasa. Hardy has recently signed a multi fight contract with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship during mid-2022.

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is arguably the most famous former pro NFL player to enter the active Octagon. While he is most well-known for his time with the WWE, Lesnar actually pursued a career with the NFL in early 2004.

Despite having suffered an injury in a motorcycle accident, Lesnar signed up with the Minnesota Vikings by mid 2004 and played several preseason games with them. However, he was released from the Vikings by later that year and ultimately decided to discontinue his NFL career prospects.

Lesnar signed up with the UFC in early 2008 and went on to have several high-profile bouts with champions like Frank Mir, Mark Coleman, Randy Couture, Antonio Nogueira and Cain Velasquez.

He lost his last MMA fight against Alastair Overeem and declared that he will not be returning to the Octagon. Nevertheless, Lesnar returned to the UFC In mid-2016 against Mark Hunt where he won the fight.

However, he failed an out-of-competition drug test, got suspended by USADA and his win against Hunt was overturned. Lesnar was charged with a $250,000 fine but is still to pay it. After this suspension, there was talk of a super fight between Lesnar and UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. However, the fight ultimately did not happen.

Lesnar’s MMA career lasted only a few years. Nevertheless, he has had a significant impact on the MMA world and continues to be a high-profile draw in combat sports at large.

Got a fighter we missed who has a notable NFL stint? Tell us about him or your opinion in the comments below.

