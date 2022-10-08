Adult Film Star Kendra Lust Reacts to Draymond Green and Jordan Poole’s Altercation by Alluding to Brutal UFC Loss of NFL Player

Kendra Lust, a renowned adult movie star, gave her reaction to the recent altercation between teammate Draymond Green and Jordan Poole with an NFL star’s UFC loss reference.

Draymond Green is lately making headlines for all negative reasons. He reportedly punched his teammate Jordan Poole. Ever since then, many fans and celebrities are talking about the Gold State Warriors player’s actions on social media.

A famous MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani, uploaded the viral altercation video on his official Twitter. While reacting to it, Kendra Lust made a UFC reference.

From her official Twitter account, Lust posted a clip of Greg Hardy after his brutal knockout loss at UFC 272 against Serghei Spivac. She wrote, “Poole waking up.”

Hardy was a product of the Dana White contender series who made his debut in the UFC in 2019. However, he didn’t fare well in the promotion. The former NFL athlete later departed from UFC in 2022 after a three-fight skid.

Draymond Green impressed a UFC fighter with his punch

The Golden State Warriors star astounded a more sarcastic UFC fighter, while the rest of the world is condemning him for his actions.

Numerous UFC stars responded to the video on social media after it became popular. One of them was Terrance McKinney, a rising lightweight contender. ‘T-Wrecks.’ commented on the same Helwani post.

Draymond has a better punch and follow through than half the ufc roster lol https://t.co/BRCKm1nvk8 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 7, 2022

The NBA player’s punch, however, really impressed him. He mocked the entire UFC roster on his official Twitter account while praising Green’s punching ability.

‘T-Wrecks’ is renowned for his finishes in the UFC. The lightweight champion currently has three victories to his credit. Many consider him to be the UFC’s next big thing, including the veteran color commentator Joe Rogan.

What are your thoughts on McKinney and Lust’s reactions to Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole?