Former UFC Heavyweight Greg Hardy Makes Boxing Debut With a KO Win at Delray Fight Night IV

Former UFC Heavyweight Greg Hardy has secured his first KO outside of the UFC and is set to appear in BKF.

Greg Hardy may have finished his contract with the UFC but he is by no means done knocking people out. The former UFC heavyweight and NFL defensive-end is now fighting in the Delray Fight Night IV in Delray Beach, Florida.

Hardy secured his first win on Sunday against Mike Cook. He knocked him out in about 11 seconds and proved that his reputation as a knockout artist is well—deserved. Granted his opponent was at a lesser weight than himself, Hardy’s performance is still worth noting.

Greg Hardy by 2nd rd KO pic.twitter.com/QsAnLVhjCY — Matty Betss (@MattyBetss) October 9, 2022

He has signed up with the Bare Knuckle Boxing Championship although his first fight has not been decided as of yet.

How Was Greg Hardy in the NFL and UFC?

Before he moved to the UFC, Greg Hardy had a pretty decent career shaping up in the NFL. He was picked up by the Carolina Panthers during the 2010 NFL Draft’s6th round. Hardy played 3 seasons for the Panthers before being removed owing to allegations of domestic abuse by his then-girlfriend.

While the charges were dropped, his career did not recover and he signed up with the Dallas Cowboys for the 2015 season. After closing off a lackluster season, Hardy decided to move to MMA.

Hardy had a stellar beginning to his MMA career with three knockouts in under a minute from his first three fights. His UFC promotional debut did not go as well because of an illegal knee which earned him a disqualification.

Hardy had a total of 9 fights in the UFC and amassed a record of 4-5. His only notable opponents were Alexander Volkov and Alexey Oleynik.

Hardy ended his career with the UFC with a three-fight losing streak and signed up with BKFC after his release. He has a multi-fight contract with the BKFC and his first fight is still to be announced.

