UFC Narrator Mike Rowe Reveals a Single Line Audition Won Him Job From Dana White

Mike Rowe, the voice of UFC’s The Ultimate Fighter has a rather unique story about how he got job and it’s something out of a Hollywood movie.

UFC president Dana White is known for doing a lot of things impulsively and that is precisely the reason Rowe working for the UFC and narrating TUF. In fact, White liked him so much that he ended up doing 10 seasons.

On an episode of the JRE podcast, Row claimed it was just four words that White needed to hear from his mouth.

“Dana kinda new me and Craig said, this guy Mike he’s narrating…and Dana says, say something. And I said, ‘Previously, on the Ultimate Fighter’. And he said fine, you’ll be great.”

Rogan could not help but laugh at the story and claimed that it sounded like something the UFC president would do.

Rogan would know, of course, being the poster-child of White’s decision-making process.

Dana White’s best hire, Joe Rogan

White and Rogan’s friendship is one based on trust and sacrifice. When the Fertita brothers bought the UFC back in 2001, White went through some of their old tapes and discovered Rogan. The JRE host was a struggling comedian back in those days and was best known for hosting Fear Factor.

But Rogan had been a martial artist all his life and loved the sport, something White truly appreciated upon meeting him.

He saw someone who had a lot of passion for the sport and was good at calling fights. So White approached him and asked Rogan to work for them, but he made it clear he wouldn’t be able to pay him at least in the beginning.

But Rogan was elated to even be considered. It was the dream gig for him to be on the best seats in the house and explaining a sport he loved to thousands of people.

So he accepted the offer and worked for the UFC without being paid a single dime for some time. Of course, business took off after the first season finale of the Ultimate Fighter and things have never been the same since.

Rogan has used his UFC fame and love for broadcasting to become the biggest podcaster in the world and has hosted everyone from the likes to Neil DeGrasse Tyson to Robert Downey Jr. to Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump on his show.