Dana White Calls Joe Rogan the Greatest Combat Sports Commentator for Helping Fans Understand MMA

First things first, UFC would never be where it is today without Joe Rogan, and that’s not an exaggeration! Recently during a conversation on the Outta Pocket with RGIII, UFC CEO/President, Dana White rightfully shared the 57-year-old’s contribution to the growth of the sport.

Tipping his hat off to the martial artist for his invaluable contribution, White said,

“Joe Rogan is the best combat sports commentator of all time. I mean, when you look at what he did in the early days…Joe Rogan would walk you through. When they went to the ground, two or three steps before it happened, Joe Rogan would walking you through what was going on and literally helped educate millions of people on the ground game.”

It’s hard to disagree with Uncle Dana on this. Rogan simply laid the foundation, educating fans out there by sharing his knowledge of wrestling and grappling. Being an avid practitioner of BJJ, Rogan’s zealousness could be seen in his commentary.

In fact, Rogan, during the initial days of the promotion, got in solely because of his love for the sport. He was happy to be the best seat in the house.

From backstage interviews to pre-fight intros, Rogan was the voice of the UFC in the early ’90s & 2000 getting more casual fans into the sport in an industry completely dominated by professional wrestling.

However, with all that being said, Rogan would be absent for UFC 308 which is set to go down in Abu Dhabi. He will be replaced by former UFC fighter, Paul Felder once the octagon gets to Etihad Arena.

Rogan to sit out UFC 308, UFC ropes in Felder

Headlined by Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway, UFc 308 promises a thrilling fight card. But, Joe Rogan will not be present at the commentary booth for this one.

Despite the long-standing history with the promotion, at present, Rogan is only obligated to cover its events in North America, that too major PPV events. Rogan has multiple other commitments to attend to, like his podcast among other things.

Subsequently, he is often replaced by Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz, or at this time, Paul Felder. The former lightweight contender is set to partner up with Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik for UFC 308 in the commentary booth.

In addition to that, John Gooden, veteran UFC commentator is set to serve as the roaming reporter, handling backstage interviews and other segments during the live broadcast.