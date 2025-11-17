Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Texted Nick Young Following Gilbert Arenas Disrespect Ahead Of Lakers Beatdown

If there’s one thing that all people associated with the NBA must follow, it’s that they shouldn’t be riling up star players before key games. Gilbert Arenas was forced to eat his own words after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became a man possessed in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s victory last week over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Arenas, who doesn’t shy away from voicing opinions, stated that Luka Doncic has had a better career than Shai. This was despite the fact that in 2024-25, Shai won the MVP, scoring title, Finals MVP, and also the championship.

“If both their careers stop right now, Luka will probably be in front of Shai. Last year helped Shai catch up, but you’re talking about the same age. One is a five-time All-NBA First Team,” Arenas had said.

Gilgeous-Alexander heard what Arenas said. And before the game against the Lakers, he hit up Nick Young and asked him to tune in. He was about to do something special.

In just 29 minutes, Shai put up 30 points, blowing the Lakers out, with OKC winning 121-92. Doncic on the night managed just 19 in 33. It wasn’t the final declaration that Shai will forever be better than the Slovenian, but he slept that night knowing he had shown that Arenas‘ comments were baseless.

Young, in a recent airing of ‘Gil’s Arena’, said, “Shai DM’d and told me, ‘Watch tonight. Imma show y’all.’ Because he was watching that day when you was saying Luka and comparing all their All-NBA teams. It was an a** whooping.”

pic.twitter.com/PoA59weFST — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) November 16, 2025

‘A** whooping’ it indeed was. The Lakers were manhandled and humbled. The game was over by halftime.

In fact, for Shai and the Thunder, it’s increasingly looking like they’re on course to winning back-to-back. They’re currently 12-1, and No. 1 in the Western Conference Standings. And it’s all with Shai choosing to sit out almost every single fourth quarter so far.