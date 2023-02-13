Shaquille O’Neal Backs Nate Diaz in Potential Canelo Alvarez Match: “He Ain’t Gonna Backdown”

The Diaz brothers have always had the fans support them in the UFC. Recently Nate Diaz parted ways with the UFC and is a free agent. Diaz is likely to box going ahead as both the Diaz brothers Nick and Nate have shown interest in boxing.

Nate Diaz left the promotion after a fantastic performance against Tony Ferguson. Diaz has shown interest in boxing from the very beginning and it looks like he would enter the boxing ring sooner than later.

If Nate Diaz decides to enter the ring, he might have many possible options with him. He could fight a boxer who is upcoming or someone like Jake Paul as they have been going back and forth on the internet. Also, there are rumors about his boxing match with Canelo Alvarez.

Shaquille O’Neal Backs Nate Diaz

Shaquille O’Neal, in his recent interview, praised Nate Diaz. He backed Nate Diaz when ask about how would Diaz do in boxing. The reporter also asked Shaq what he thinks about the potential matchup between Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez, to which he said it could be a good fight.

Shaquille O’Neal stated Nate Diaz won’t back down from a challenge and will box anyone. “He ain’t gonna backdown. I know that, “ Shaq said. With MMA fans and celebs supporting Nate Diaz Diaz in his possible boxing journey, it would be interesting to see how he does in the boxing world.

Nate Diaz’s UFC record is 22 wins and 13 losses. Diaz used to use boxing as the main weapon in his fights. Richard Perez’s long-time pupil has done all his boxing with him since a very young age. A Gracie black belt and fantastic boxing made Nate a fan favorite.

Boxing is a different sport and has rules way different from MMA. It will be interesting to see how Nate Diaz adjusts to the boxing rules if he decided to box. It seems like the bigger gloves and a bigger payday is what interests Nate Diaz at the moment.

Nate Diaz’s reaction to UFC 284

UFC 284 was a blockbuster event in Perth, Australia. Alexander Volkanovski put on a great show against Islam but the result did not turn out to be in his favor, to the surprise of many, and Nate Diaz.

Yeah right Islam got his asss whooped — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 12, 2023

Nate Diaz thought Volkanovski won the fight. He used to fight at 155 pounds but never became a UFC champion. The Stockton slugger took to his official Twitter account and commented about Makhachev’s performance. He wrote, “Yeah right Islam got his a*** whooped.”

Islam Makhachev reacted to Nate Diaz’s comments in his post-fight interview. Makhachev said he doesn’t want to talk about Nate Diaz and thought that Diaz smoked something and watched the fight.

