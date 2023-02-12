Shaquille O’Neal Believes Conor McGregor Can Be Champion Again: “Me and Him Have Similar…”

Conor McGregor will finally step inside the UFC cage again after a long hiatus. The former two-division champion suffered a leg injury in 2021 and was out for almost two years. Interestingly, the wait for the fans is over now.

‘The Notorious’ is set to coach the next season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ against fellow lightweight Michael Chandler, per Dana White. After the end of the season, both fighters will collide against each other later in September.

McGregor is a global superstar and hence, the news about his UFC return has spread like a wildfire. Many celebrities have shared their take on the news. Now, the NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has also joined the bracket.

What did Shaquille O’Neal say about Conor McGregor?

‘Big Shaq,’ as many people might know, is a huge MMA fan. The NBA great has several times talked about the sport and has attended major UFC events in the past. Not only that, but the former Lakers star also practices MMA occasionally.

Therefore, given his knowledge about the sport, O’Neal is qualified enough to give his thoughts on MMA. While talking about McGregor’s UFC return in an interview with Inside Fighting, O’Neal drew similarities between him and the UFC superstar.

The former basketball professional said McGregor is a great showman. He also believed that the Irishman can once again become a UFC champion. “Me and him have a similar type of blood. When you doubt us, that’s when we rise. He took a couple of bumps. He went away for a while… I know he gonna come back with vengeance,” O’Neal said. When asked if McGregor can be champion again, ‘Big Shaq’ said, “Of course, I know he will.”

McGregor has multiple times proved himself in the game when doubted. He has been at the top of the sport for a long time. Thus, we can agree with Shaquille O’Neal’s instinct and expect McGregor to get back to his winning ways.

McGregor will return to the welterweight division

It is interesting to note that Conor McGregor’s return is scheduled at welterweight. The Irishman has gained a lot of weight after his injury. He is believed to be around 200 lbs. Thus, he will cut down to 170 lbs before his return.

McGregor has competed in three divisions in the UFC- featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight. His record at featherweight and welterweight has been well compared to the lightweight category.

Thus, fans might get to see the old McGregor back in action. Although ‘The Notorious’ hasn’t had a good run in his last two fights, it would be interesting to see if he can turn the tables this time.

