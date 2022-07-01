“Paolo Banchero, if Kevin Durant is in an Orlando uniform, you’ll be in a Brooklyn uniform”: Richard Jefferson trolls the rookie for posting a photoshopped picture of KD in Magic colors  

Moments after Kevin Durant asked for a trade from the nets, Paolo Banchero posted a photoshopped picture of KD wearing a Magic uniform.

Up until a few days back, Kyrie Irving had all the limelight on him in respect of the decision with his future with the Nets. However, the league was taken by a storm when sources revealed that Kevin Durant demanded a trade from Brooklyn.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, KD directly spoke to the New York-based franchise’s owner Joe Tsai regarding a trade request.

Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Currently, the Suns, the Heat, and the Mavericks are in conversations to be the frontrunner to acquire the 2014 MVP. However, that hasn’t stopped players from other teams from trying to recruit The Durantula to their franchise.

A few days back, Damian Lillard posted this photo on his story.

Damian Lillard posted this photo with Kevin Durant on Instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/a5DpWxqaqA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 25, 2022

Even Grizzlies youngster Ja Morant tried shooting his shot.

easy money — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 30, 2022

Whereas, LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets posted this:

LaMelo Ball on IG 👀 pic.twitter.com/OLHeESWmrt — Dylan Jackson (@djdotpng) June 30, 2022

“If Kevin Durant comes to Orlando, you’ll be going to Brooklyn”: Richard Jefferson trolls Paolo Banchero for attempting to recruit KD

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic’s newest addition, also took it to his Instagram, attempting to recruit Durant to play alongside him. The 6-foot-10 forward posted a photoshopped picture of Kevin in a Magic uniform.

A rookie in years but a veteran poster. Thank you for this, @Pp_doesit. pic.twitter.com/cSK6VyuYtH — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) June 30, 2022

Richard Jefferson decided to give Banchero a rude awakening. While trying to teach the youngster the business aspect of the league, Jefferson said that if Magic were to acquire Durant, they would have to give away several assets – that included him as well. Richard further trolled the rookie:

“Hey Paolo, I hate to break it to you, but if that happens you’re going to be in Brooklyn, bro. You got the wrong jersey on. Let me just express to you how this happens. Paolo, I like you. Let me wake you up to the NBA. If Kevin Durant is in an Orlando uniform, you will be in a Brooklyn uniform.”

Paolo Banchero posting a photoshop of him and Kevin Durant in Orlando uniform is shown to which RJ comments : ‘I hate to break it to you, but if that happens you’re going to be in Brooklyn bro’ 😂 pic.twitter.com/C6P5tVKKvj — Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) June 30, 2022

To be honest, it is highly unlikely that the Magic even make a legit attempt to pursue KD. However, it is good of Jefferson to educate Paolo about the league’s harsh reality.

