Basketball

“Paolo Banchero, if Kevin Durant is in an Orlando uniform, you’ll be in a Brooklyn uniform”: Richard Jefferson trolls the rookie for posting a photoshopped picture of KD in Magic colors  

“Paolo Banchero, if Kevin Durant is in an Orlando uniform, you’ll be in a Brooklyn uniform”: Richard Jefferson trolls the rookie for posting a photoshopped picture of KD in Magic colors  
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Ben Simmons is the only player that can ruin a team before even playing a game": NBA Twitter roasts the $177M former Sixers guard post his recent IG story
Next Article
“Kyrie Irving wants the same uniform as Kobe Bryant once wore”: Stephen A. Smith says Nets star ruined his franchise to join Lakers, who’d have $80 million in cap space next summer
NBA Latest Post
“Kyrie Irving wants the same uniform as Kobe Bryant once wore”: Stephen A. Smith says Nets star ruined his franchise to join Lakers, who’d have $80 million in cap space next summer
“Kyrie Irving wants the same uniform as Kobe Bryant once wore”: Stephen A. Smith says Nets star ruined his franchise to join Lakers, who’d have $80 million in cap space next summer

Kyrie Irving looking to play alongside LeBron James, is the reason why Kevin Durant wants…