3 Times Dana White Lost It on Instagram Live Over Jon Jones Comments

Jon Jones is the best of all time and the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, at least for Dana White. Despite the lengthy hiatus and the awful history of violence, drugs, and PED rows, the 37-year-old according to the UFC President is the top dog in the promotion. In fact, Uncle Dana is so invested in that thought so much that random fan comments about ‘Bones’ get his blood boiling hot.

Dana White is doing an IG live and is STILL angry about Jon Jones being #3 P4P 😭 pic.twitter.com/t6w9hUNwvl — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) August 29, 2024

With the promotional head, lauding the fighter as the P4P best at every opportunity he gets, fans are now clapping back at him, brutally trolling him online, and even going to the extent of calling it out in White’s Instagram lives!

And guess what was Uncle Dana’s response? He simply doubled down on it, leaning into the general consensus that he is the heavyweight champion’s biggest admirer.

Dana White just ended his IG live by calling Jon Jones the “pound-for-pound best in the world” 😭😭#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/43mGnq7E2z — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 5, 2024

However, in his recent IG lives, White explicitly called out the nay-sayers asking them to learn the stats and then debate. Based on our observation, the 55-year-old got livid thrice when the fandom kept going at it, ending his live on the same note, lauding Jones as the best.

In fact, this was after White rage quit his IG live after a random fan suggested that he had an intimate relationship with the UFC heavyweight champion.

“Shut the f**k up. Look at the stats, read them. Best of all time, and he is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. Ride that motherf**ker.”

Dana White just rage quit his IG live after getting bullied for “riding” Jon Jones 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kFtCTlElCd — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 11, 2024

Meanwhile, former UFC contender, Chael Sonnen shared an interesting test MMA fans/enthusiasts can use to determine whether Jon Jones or the lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, is the UFC pound-for-pound number one.

Sonnen’s fascinating analogy for P4P best

The MMA world is nowadays is constantly being rocked by the pound 4 pound best debates. With Islam Makhachev proving the haters wrong, outdoing himself on almost every occasion, Jon Jones now has a tough opponent in the P4P debate. As per the rankings, the Russian is ranked above the American in the P4P standings.

But when the UFC President himself disagrees with that casual fans have no other option but to stick to the popular narrative. Well, not anymore!

Former UFC contender and pundit Chael Sonnen recently shared a test that could help settle the debate and determine the best in the world.

Dropping a new video on his YouTube channel, he said,

“Islam [Makhacehv] and [Jon] Jones, who should be number one? Jones has one loss that people love to dismiss because of the way the loss came, which was by disqualification, as though it doesn’t count. Islam has a loss. There was no hook or crook behind that—he got beat. It was very unlikely to happen again, and it wasn’t by a gentleman who was better than him.”

He then came to his point and said that before picking either fighter, fans should ask themselves a hypothetical question – if their son was into MMA and before he got in the UFC, whose skill would he have, Jones’ or Islam’s?

He also pointed out that, its not easy to pick a clear winner when you have weight classes separating fighters.