“A Fight For Real”: UFC Veteran Rashad Evans Shares Potential Rules for Upcoming Exhibition Fight Against Rampage Jackson

The long-awaited rematch between Rashad Evans and Rampage Jackson is officially happening—and fans are buzzing. UFC veteran Rashad Evans recently shared details about their upcoming exhibition fight, promising that it’s going to be more than just a friendly sparring session.

“It’s going to be an exhibition, it’s going to be six to eight rounds I’m not sure exactly which one it will be. I don’t expect him to go light at all. This is going to be a fight for real.”

“I don’t want to go out there and not give the fans something that they want to see.”@SugaRashadEvans on what to expect from his exhibition boxing match with @Rampage4real Source: MMA Today w/@DinThomas & @AlanJouban pic.twitter.com/VWcur7uAQ6 — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) January 7, 2025

This announcement reignites a rivalry that dates back to 2010 when the two legends clashed at UFC 114. That fight, which headlined a heated card, saw Evans emerge victorious via unanimous decision.

Evans’ wrestling was the deciding factor, as he controlled much of the fight and neutralized Jackson’s powerful striking. The buildup to that bout was legendary, fueled by trash talk and their unforgettable coaching stint on The Ultimate Fighter.

Now, over a decade later, the two will meet again but under different circumstances. While this is technically an exhibition, Evans made it clear that both fighters are coming in to compete, not to coast. The fact that the fight would have between six to eight rounds, could set the stage for fireworks.

The exhibition format adds an intriguing twist, offering fans a chance to see two beloved veterans go at it without the pressure of a sanctioned MMA match. This rematch is not just about nostalgia; it’s about two warriors stepping back into the spotlight to prove they still have what it takes.

If their first fight is any indication, this exhibition could deliver plenty of excitement and rekindle one of the UFC’s most iconic rivalries. There’s also another reason why Evans does not want to play it safe in the fight, he is looking at it from a different perspective.

Evans hints at a move to exhibition boxing

Despite the exhibition status of the fight, Evans made it clear that both he and Jackson are going to bring the heat.

“I don’t wanna go there and do like a sparring match…Even though I’m not saying I’m gonna have a boxing career, you never know what opportunities are going to come and you never know when one thing can lead to the next.”

Evans’ mindset speaks volumes about his competitive spirit. Even if this is a one-off boxing match, he understands that opportunities can arise unexpectedly, and he’s not about to miss out on proving his worth.

He’s fully committed to going all out, making sure the fight is as real and intense as it gets. This could make him attract more opportunities in the future, and Evans isn’t taking the chance lightly. It’s clear that for him, this isn’t just about facing a rival—it’s about making a statement.