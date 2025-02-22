UFC Legends Troll Cutman Tate for Not Believing in the Flat Earth Theory

Is the world flat or round? Science settled that debate long ago, but Rampage Jackson isn’t convinced. And neither is UFC legend, Rashad Evans, it seems. The former UFC champions have joined fighters like Bryce Mitchell in believing that the Earth is flat, and have made it his mission to get Brad ‘Cutman’ Tate to see things his way.

This should be noted and with grave importance- Earth is not flat. It is not a perfect sphere either. It is an irregularly shaped ellipsoid. More accurately, it is an oblate spheroid, which means it is spherical in nature but with bulges around the equator and flattened at the poles.

We know this because people have been going to space for about 7o-odd years now. In fact, two of NASA’s astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are currently stuck in the International Space Station. This should not have to be explained, gosh darn it, you never know!

Just like Tate didn’t know what was going to hit him when he agreed to be on the podcast. During this bizarre and admittedly hilarious exchange, Jackson and Evans started trolling Tate for not buying into the flat Earth theory.

Tate was the latest guest on the ‘Jaxxon Podcast’ and on being asked if he believed the Earth was flat, he immediately backed out and made some pointed remarks at the fighters.

“F**k no, these motherf**ers (fighters who believe the earth is flat) should never get hit in the head again. Yall have been around the world and should know that the earth is round.”, he exclaimed.

In response to Tate’s criticism, Evans hit back at Tate saying, “If the earth is curved, and it’s going straight and the earth is curving. At some point wouldn’t it fly off into space if it didn’t tilt down?”

At this point, Tate was seen aggressively rubbing his forehead in disbelief at the kind of conversation he had landed himself in. Backing up Evans’ argument, Rampage threw in his own reasoning—pointing to airplanes flying over land as proof that the Earth is actually flat.

Meanwhile, the rest of the crew piled on, teaming up to give Tate a hard time for not buying into their theory. If Tate had any hair left on his left when he went on the podcast, he would have scratched them all out because that was, as the British call it respectfully, thick!

Fortunately, if he never makes it to this podcast again, Tate can always fall back on his friendship with Charles Oliveira, who doesn’t seem like a flat-earther.

Tate’s love for Oliveira

In the UFC, a cutman’s job is pretty straightforward—apply Vaseline, patch up injuries, and keep fighters ready to go between rounds. But for Tate, his role goes beyond just cuts and bruises, especially when it comes to the former lightweight champion, ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira.

Over the years, Tate and ‘Do Bronx’ have built a genuine friendship, something UFC fans have noticed every time the Brazilian steps into the octagon.

Before a fight, you’ll often see them sharing a moment while Tate preps him with Vaseline and final checks. And if Oliveira wins? Tate is getting lifted in celebration—every single time.

Their bond has become a fan-favorite storyline, and even Tate himself acknowledges how special it is. When ESPN MMA recently posted a picture of the two, Tate responded with a heartfelt tribute, comparing their friendship to some of the most iconic duos ever.

“Batman had Robin, Superman had Lois, Bert had Ernie, I have Charles.”, Tate said beaming with pride.

For a guy whose job is to stop blood from pouring, Tate has somehow managed to create one of the most wholesome friendships in the fight game.