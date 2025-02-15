Rashad Evans vs. Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson: Date, Location, Tickets- Every Detail About the Awaited Rematch

Quinton Rampage Jackson of the United States battles Rashad Evans of the United States during their Light Heavyweight bout at UFC 114 Credit IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Rashad Evans and Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson are set to reignite one of MMA’s fiercest rivalries—but this time, it’s happening inside a boxing ring. It’s hard to forget their heated clash at UFC 114, 15 years ago, where the bad blood ran deep, the buildup was electric, and Evans walked away with the win.

On May 29, 2010, Evans and ‘Rampage’ Jackson faced off in a highly anticipated bout. Throughout the match, Evans utilized his wrestling skills, successfully executing multiple takedowns that kept Jackson on the defensive. In the third round, Jackson momentarily shifted momentum by rocking Evans with a strong punch, but Rashad quickly recovered and secured another takedown, maintaining control.

After three rounds, he emerged victorious via unanimous decision, with judges scoring the bout 30–27, 30–27, and 29–28 in his favor.

Both fighters have since taken different paths, but their competitive fire hasn’t faded. With their history of trash talk, highlight-reel knockouts, and intense battles, this fight is shaping up to be a must-watch for both old-school fans and new ones alike.

So, when is it happening? Where can you watch it? And how do you get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know about the Evans vs. Rampage rematch.

Press conference details

On Friday, both Evans and ‘Rampage’ Jackson took to Instagram to officially announce the date and location for their long-rumored fight. Announcing his boxing debut, Jackson said,

“Can’t believe my first boxing match is against @sugarashadevans. I know we’re boys now, but I’m still gonna swell yo bottom lip up.”

Evans fired back with his own post-

“The date is set!!!!! Time to show out & give @rampagejackson the a** whoopin he been begging for!! LFG!!!”

The pre-fight press conference is set for February 20 at the fight venue and will be open to the public, so expect some classic Rampage and Rashad trash talk.

When it comes to recent competition, Evans has the edge. He last fought in January 2022, picking up a unanimous decision win over Gabriel Checco at Eagle FC 44. Jackson, on the other hand, hasn’t stepped into a fight since December 2019, when he suffered a knockout loss to Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 237.

Location

This highly anticipated boxing rematch is set to take place at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on April 12, 2025. This venue, known for its vibrant atmosphere, has been officially approved by the New Mexico State Athletic Commission.

Tickets

Unfortunately, the tickets aren’t on sale just yet. However, once they’re available, you’ll likely be able to snag them through major ticketing platforms like Ticketmaster or directly from the venue’s box office.

So, keep an eye on official announcements from the event organizers and the venue for the latest updates on ticket sales.