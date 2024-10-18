After Nina Marie Daniele Controversy, Michael Chandler Calls Out MMA Guru for Ridiculing His Kids

MMA Guru is no stranger to controversy, but his latest remarks have drawn serious backlash from UFC fighter Michael Chandler. Known for his bold and often inflammatory takes, the MMA media personality recently found himself in hot water after making inappropriate comments about the UFC lightweight contender’s children.

Chandler, a fan favorite and family man, made it clear that he wouldn’t tolerate such ridicule of his kids. In a video posted on Twitter, MMA Guru was seen mocking Chandler’s post-fight interviews, making fun of the motivational approach Chandler often employs in most of his interviews.

However, in doing so, he also mocked Chandler’s children who happen to be adopted as well as black. MMA guru not only made fun of ‘Iron’ but also his children and specifically their race. This did not sit well with Chandler who hit back saying,

“Just shedding some light on this individual we unfortunately have to call one of our fellow members of the human race. Do your hateful thing man, but leave our kids alone. @THATBOYMMAGURU.”

MMA Guru, while criticizing Chandler, mocked the ethnicity of his kids, and started talking in what would be referred to as ‘jive’, a deeply racist stereotype of how black folks in the USA speak.

This comes just a few weeks after MMA Twitter was engulfed in a war between Nina Drama and the MMA influencer. The tension kicked off when MMA Guru posted thoughtless remarks about journalist Amy Kaplan’s appearance during the UFC 307 press conference.

Daniele quickly condemned his comments, calling him a “clout-chasing vermin” and defending Kaplan. In response, Guru accused Daniele of hypocrisy, claiming she excuses similar behavior from her friend Sean Strickland.

Daniele fired back, accusing him of stirring drama for attention and spreading negativity in the MMA community.

Chandler, in the meantime, seems focused on his next opponent Charles Oliveira. But as he prepares for that fight, he continues to believe that his ‘red pan*ty night’ with Conor McGregor is still on the cards.

Chandler unfazed by McGregor’s new opponent choice

‘Iron’ isn’t convinced Conor McGregor will actually fight Dan Hooker, despite the Irishman’s recent announcement. Chandler was supposed to welcome McGregor back at UFC 303 in June, but the fight was scrapped after the Irishman pulled out with a broken pinky toe.

Now, McGregor claims he’ll return in February to face Hooker after they verbally agreed at a BKFC event in Marbella.

Chandler, however, thinks McGregor’s all talk. “Conor’s a flavor-of-the-week kind of guy,” Chandler said on “The Ariel Helwani Show”. He also pointed out that he’s already beaten Hooker and believes the UFC prefers him as McGregor’s comeback opponent.

“I don’t think the UFC’s going to be keen on McGregor vs. Hooker compared to McGregor vs. Chandler,”

But for now, he’s focused on his rematch with Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 in November and isn’t stressing over the uncertainty surrounding McGregor.