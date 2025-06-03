UFC Fans Hilariously Accuse Michael Chandler of Using Dwayne Johnson’s Rap Verse as His Ringtone

Michael Chandler is all about having a positive mindset, being the hardest worker in the room, and, in general, being the ‘tough guy.’ Unfortunately, the sheer amount of motivational quotes and inspiring messages he keeps posting has often been dubbed corny.

Besides, none of it has been helping him in the UFC. Despite his dedication, strict routine, and everything he preaches, he has won just 1 out of his last 6 fights.

So, when a fan shared Dwayne Johnson’s verse from the song Face Off by Tech N9ne, and called it one of the worst verses in the history of rap, Chandler also caught a few strays.

‘Face Off’, despite getting some initial viewership numbers, was heavily criticized to be another vanity project from ‘The Rock’. But since Chandler is known to eat up badly rhymed words like candy, UFC fans figured this is definitely one of his favorite songs.

“I just know this is on Michael Chandler’s playlist,” commented a Twitter user, to the amusement of thousands of others.

I just know this is on Michael Chandlers playlist https://t.co/vBEMcMZCvB — Homelander MMA (@HomelanderMMA) June 2, 2025

Others also chimed in — almost as if they were of a hive mind. “He blasts this in the car at 7 AM, taking the kids to wrestling training,” joked one, while another claimed, “This is Chandler’s ringtone for sure”.

This is chandlers ringtone for sure — FuckyouMMA (@fuckyouMMA) June 2, 2025

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he walks out to this next fight and adds a “SEE YOU AT THE TOP” before the beat drops,” predicted another.

“It’s probably his ringtone and he just has to let it get to his favorite part before he answers,” laughed off yet another Twitter user.

Regardless, it doesn’t seem like Chandler is fazed. However, he sure is also not doing much to change the public’s perception of him.

Chandler eyes McGregor in 2026

The former Bellator lightweight champion seems to need a big reset. For some reason, despite all his training and even putting up solid performances in the octagon, he just can’t seem to win.

It doesn’t help that he has been consistently fighting the best in the division, so he hasn’t even had a chance to get his confidence back.

So, after his last loss to Paddy Pimblett, he has made the decision to take a break for the rest of the year.

He posted the date, “1/24/26,” to indicate that he will fight next year. Then, in an interview, he spoke about the possibility of his return fight being against Conor McGregor.

“If I’m a betting man, I’m not sure if he comes back. Do I wanna fight him? Do I wanna finish the Ultimate Figther 31? Absolutely. So, we’ll see man.” Chandler stated.

He then revealed what he will be busy doing during his break, “I’m going to enjoy my family over the summertime, work on some big time business that I’ve been working on.”

Michael Chandler admits he’s not sure if Conor McGregor will make his UFC comeback pic.twitter.com/g5Dr1HyjPB — calfkicker (@calfkickercom) June 3, 2025

Chandler sure isn’t going to be missing his time away from the octagon. By the looks of it, he’s got his hands full, and it will give him a well-earned break from continuous training camps.