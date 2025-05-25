‘Way Dangerous Standing’: Islam Makhachev Hit With Brutal Reality if He Fights Ilia Topuria in Future

The debate about the Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria fight does not seem to be dying down — partly because it almost seems as though Makhachev is running away from the Spaniard. Makhachev has decided to move up in weight to become a two-division champ, chasing legacy. But the timing seems a little off to the fans.

Add to that the fact that Islam denied Topuria an opportunity, saying he was ‘unproven’ at 155lbs and needed to fight a top contender. But, on the other hand, he, himself, is vying for the title shot directly at welterweight even though he’s never fought at 170 lbs.

So the fans have been calling the champ out for his ‘hypocrisy.’ Now a top contender at 155 lbs, Cory Sandhagen has given his predictions about the potential fight, and things aren’t looking too good for the Dagestani fighter. I

n an episode of the Overdogs podcast on YouTube, ‘Sandman’ asserted that Topruia was simply a bad matchup for the Dagestani fighter.

“I’m gonna go against what most people say and I honestly think Ilia would win that fight,” he declared.

Going on to explain why, Sandhagen added, “I think his (Ilia’s) stature is going to be hard to takedown for Islam and I think if those two are standing, I just think that Ilia is a way, way dangerous guy standing.”

The UFC fighter is essentially reiterating what the fans have been saying. Topuria’s boxing would simply be too sharp for Makhachev to get through over the course of five rounds.

It’s an opinion that is not unique to fans or Sandhagen either. A former lightweight title contender, who has been in the octagon with Makhachev, also believes that the Dagestani is ill-equipped for the challenge.

Former title contender backs Topuria

The Dagestani fighter has been on the 155 throne for a long time now, having defended it a record 4 times. He has won his last 15 fights, without much of a real challenge from the division’s top contenders.

So, to argue that a featherweight could step up and put an end to Dagestani dominance in the UFC, Renato Moicano would have to be uber-confident of Topuria’s skills.

“I think Ilia Topuria would beat Islam Makhachev,” Moicano, who lost to Makhachev at UFC 311, said of his chances.

He picked examples of his fight against Volkanovski and Holloway and added, “I think he’s the real deal and I think with his grappling and the way he moves his head and his boxing. I think he would impose a lot of trouble to Islam Makhachev.”

“I think Ilia Topuria would beat Islam Makhachev. I think he’s the real deal and I think with his grappling and the way he moves his head and his boxing… I think he would impose a lot of trouble to Islam Makhachev.”@moicanoufc sees Ilia Topuria having success at lightweight. pic.twitter.com/Qtno3CoFr6 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 21, 2025

Unfortunately, however, for the fight to happen, a lot of things have to go right. Firstly, Topuria will have to defeat Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 for the lightweight title.

In the meantime, should Islam lose to Jack Della Maddalena at welterweight, he might return to 155 lbs and try reclaiming his belt. However, in the case that this doesn’t transpire, a Topuria-Makhachev fight will entirely depend on the discretion of the Dagestani wanting to indulge his curiosity.