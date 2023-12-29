Alex Pereira Girlfriend: UFC Champion Unfollows Girlfriend on Instagram Sparking Break-Up Rumors

Alex Pereira, considered one of the most intimidating fighters in this division, has achieved numerous milestones in a short span, becoming the superstar of the company. Despite his intimidating presence and fame for the stone-faced meme, whenever seen with his partner Merle, he has always been wholesome and opposite to his persona. Meanwhile, the recent news about Pereira and Merle isn’t positive, as reports suggest that they have parted ways. As evident by their Instagram, where both have unfollowed each other and deleted pictures together.

Recently, Pereira and Merle were seen enjoying their trip in the city of love. The current light heavyweight champion also pranked his girlfriend with a fake proposal. However, just days later, it seems that Pereira and Merle have broken up, as both of them on Instagram have unfollowed each other and deleted pictures where they are together.

Pereira introduced Merle by sharing a video on Instagram, referring to her as a special person during a helicopter ride. Fans witnessed them sharing special moments and even being pranked. However, after spending time together in Paris, recent reports, guessing from their Instagram accounts, suggest that both have now parted ways.

For those who don’t know, Merle is a TV Presenter and Interviewer at Fightology. Earlier on her Instagram bio, she wrote “Ms. Poatan,” but now she has removed it. While there is no official confirmation, as both haven’t said anything addressing the reports of their breakup.

Was Alex Pereira Married In The Past?

Talking about Pereira’s past relationships, he was married at one point in time. However, the Brazilian later got a divorce from his ex-wife, and the reason is not known. He shares two children with her – Alessandro Vidal Silva and Lohan Vidal Silva. Nowadays, Pereira enjoys spending time with his kids and loves playing with them.

Now, with reports of a breakup circulating on the internet, it will be interesting to see what Pereira says about it. Apart from the breakup news, fans are eagerly awaiting details about his upcoming matchup. He hinted that it might be on the UFC 300 card and his likely opponent is the UFC Interim Champion Tom Aspinall. It will be interesting to see if he can become the three-division champion.