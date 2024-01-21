“Colby Covington Punching Air”: Alex Pereira Pictured With UFC 297 Star Polyana Viana Fuel Relationship Speculation Among Fans

The UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira, has become the topic of discussion due to his ongoing drama with his ex-girlfriend, Merle. Both parties are accusing and taking shots at each other one after the other. Amidst all the drama, Pereira is under the spotlight for a recent picture with Polyana Viana, who recently lost at UFC 297. Subsequently, the picture of them ignited speculation about their relationship on X. Not only them, but fans mocking them have also dragged Colby Covington into the conversation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it seems the two Brazilians have become really good friends as just before the event, they posed for a picture together for the second time in two days. Given Pereira’s recent breakup, fans on the internet, who often quickly speculate about relationships, once again did the same, suggesting that the LHW champion has found his UFC roster mate and poked fun at them. Here are the reactions:

Given the fact that Covington and Viana have a dating history, one fan jokingly commented, “Chaos” will be furious right now.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ZenStoic28/status/1748806200395727139?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One curious user asked did Covington and Viana break up.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fanscorecard/status/1748807723171655758?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/eddiejedi/status/1748827053653458982?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, a fan commented that Viana will surely make Merle jealous.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Lunch77Beatz/status/1748820462795383104?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan argued that Pereira, instead of Viana, should date Mayra Bueno Silva.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mymojosoross/status/1748908549608972788?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Nsanowaji31/status/1748807479884951864?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans seem convinced that Viana and Pereira are dating, and some took the opportunity to mock Colby Covington, who had claimed to be involved with the Brazilian Strawweight previously. However, Viana dismissed those rumors. It will be interesting to see if Viana addresses the recent rumors as she did last time. Currently, Pereira is engaged in an ongoing drama with Merle.

The ongoing drama of Alex Pereira and his Ex-girlfriend, Merle

Just a few days ago, the UFC Light Heavyweight champion spoke up for the first time since the breakup, saying he ended things after he found out about Merle’s marriage. After which she countered, stating she was already separated before dating Pereira and accused him of creating his own stories. Subsequently, Pereira didn’t hold back and responded, alleging her of assaulting him and calling her manipulative. In his words,

“Good guys, merle thinks she can manipulate you, i’m talking to her ex husband for a few days and today i know what she’s capable of, this is a love talk with two different people and same day same time, she assaulted me thinking that I would say it again, but I’m not a clown to do it! I have a video of her assaulting me, as she didn’t get what she wanted, she’s trying to go up with my name.” (Translation)

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MrTestoestrogen/status/1748331009509097778?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Amidst all the drama and mutual mocking between both parties, it will be interesting to see how this case will progress. For now, fans have found their topic of discussion in the Pereira and Viana relationship story.