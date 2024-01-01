Alex Pereira’s Ex-Girlfriend Breaks Silence Amid Non-Stop Comments Following Breakup: “Bad Blood”

Alex Pereira is known for making headlines in the UFC, from winning titles to memorable celebrations. However, in the past week, he’s been in the headlines for different reasons as he recently broke up with his girlfriend Merle, whom he introduced to the world as a “special person.” Now, for the first time after the breakup, Merle has stepped forward to make a statement. She expressed her frustration with the rumors and comments.

As shared by MMA Hype News on Instagram, Merle has posted a message urging fans to stop the comments and rumors. She mentioned that since the comments and rumors haven’t stopped or slowed down; she felt a statement from her is much needed. In her statement, she extended her best wishes to Pereira and requested the fans, saying:

“Sometimes in life a relationship doesn’t work and people are deciding to take two different ways. And I think it’s something everybody has to respect and it doesn’t mean that there is bad blood between these two people so I would appreciate it if people would stop to comment and to put some rumors on the internet. Most of it is not true and I wish Alex all the best and a lot of success in his career.”

We’ve seen Pereira in numerous videos with Merle, from pranking her to wholesome moments, showing that they had spent good times together. However, since their recent breakup, numerous comments and rumors have been circulating on the internet. She openly stated that despite the breakup, there is no bad blood between them. And Merle wished Pereira the best for his career and requested fans to stop the comments. Meanwhile, ‘Poatan’ was spotted with another mysterious girl.

Alex Pereira created a buzz with mystery girl

Pereira, on the other hand, doesn’t seem affected by the breakup, contrary to what many people might have expected. He continues to post videos, including shadowboxing clips. Recently, he shared a video while driving his Ferrari with a girl named Aline Antoniassi, sparking speculation about her being his new girlfriend. And this rumor has spread like wildfire.

Interestingly, Aline Antoniassi has previously posted pictures with Pereira, including birthday wishes two months ago. So it seems they knew each other for a while. Meanwhile, it will be intresting to see what he has to say about his breakup now that Merle has broken her silence.