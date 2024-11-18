Alex Pereira Sister: Everything Fans Should Know About Aline Pereira

Aline Pereira might be new to the combat sports game but her name does sound familiar, doesn’t it? The kickboxer is actually the sister of UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

At 33 years old, she currently fights in the flyweight division for the Legacy Fighting Alliance, an MMA organization based out of Houston, Texas. Although her MMA career isn’t exactly up there with her brother, Alex, it is still in the early stages.

Aline started her career with kickboxing and showed promise with a 6-2 record. At one point, she had even challenged for a Glory Kickboxing title. Although she could not overcome the champion, her striking power became something of a highlight!

Looks it, it does run in the family. She has also never been knocked out in her pro-MMA career.

The Brazilian recently fought on the Karate Combat 50 card and was able to replicate her brother’s success with a KO win.

‘Poatan‘ was in his sister’s corner along with his coach and translator Plinio Cruz. The pair train at the same gym, Teixeira Fitness, run by former UFC champion Glover Teixeira himself.

Aline Pereira secures a left hook KO win as Alex Pereira watches on

Aline displayed her impressive striking skills in her Karate Combat Debut and finished her opponent with the signature Pereira left hook.

The Brazilian fighter took on Dee Begley in one of the first fights on the card and made quick work of her opponent courtesy of a one-two combo.

After setting her opponent up with a counter right stunning her, Aline KO’s her a deadly left hook, a sight UFC fans have been familiar with courtesy of her brother.

Both Aline and Alex seem to be packing some venom in that left hook because Dee Begley needed help getting up after the fight was over.

An emotional Aline then ran to her brother and Plinio Cruz and broke down.

Perhaps, one of these days, Aline will follow in her brother’s footsteps and join the UFC’s stacked flyweight division. And although she will have to scratch and claw her way up the rankings, there are very few fighters in the roster right now, who would be able to match her ‘hand of god’.