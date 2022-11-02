“She KO’s Conor McGregor”: UFC Fans Left Stunned as Knockout Video of Alex Pereira’s Sister Goes Viral Ahead of Her MMA Debut

It is pretty rare to see siblings following the same career path. However, it seems like a normal thing in the Pereira family. With his dominance in the division, the surging Brazilian middleweight UFC contender Alex Pereira had already made a lot of noise in the MMA industry.

‘Poatan’, after dominating kickboxing in the Glory Kickboxing promotion, entered MMA in 2015. He made his UFC debut in 2021 and has remained undefeated 3-0 in the promotion. Two of his wins have come via finish. He already earned a name for being one of the best strikers in the division. Now, his sister Aline Pereira is following in his footsteps.

Alex Pereira’s sister Aline Pereira

The UFC star’s sister, Aline Pereira, is preparing for her MMA debut. Aline holds a 6-2 professional kickboxing record under her name. Now, she will dip her hands in MMA and make her debut on 10th November at LFA 147.

Ahead of her professional MMA debut, an old knockout victory video of Alex Pereira’s sister is making rounds on the internet. Aline looks sharp in the clip and lands some vicious shots at her opponents.

alex pereira’s sister is literally the female version of him.pic.twitter.com/YymlJJ9vMY — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) November 2, 2022

The fight took place at Glory 71 back in 2019. Aline Pereira defeated her opponent Crystal Lawson in less than one minute of the bout. This video left the fight fans stunned as they saw a glimpse of her brother Alex in her fighting style.

UFC 281: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya- An old business to settle

As aforementioned, Pereira has already made a name in the MMA community and it was mostly because of his previous two victories over the UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya during their Glory Kickboxing days.

One of his victories against ‘The Last Stylebender’ came via a brutal finish. Now, the old rivals will collide for the third time, and this time inside the UFC cage. This middleweight title fight is set to headline UFC 281 on 12th November.

Are you guys excited about Pereira vs. Adesanya? What do you guys think about Alex Pereira’s sister?