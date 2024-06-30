Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones Fight in High Demand After ‘Poatan’ Puts Jiri Prochazka to Sleep at UFC 303

The mythology around Alex Pereira grows every time he takes another victim. At UFC 303, ‘Poatan’ defeated Jiri Prochazka with a second round switch kick KO. That’s twice Pereira has knocked out the knockout artist, prompting fans to ask him to move up to heavyweight, fight Jon Jones for that third title and take his rightful place as the one true greatest of all time.

Pereira has been teasing a move up to heavyweight for some time now. But now that he’s completely dominated the light heavyweight division, fans have been baying for blood and Jon Jones is the goat at hand.

“Alex Pereira is the (GOAT) Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira must happen. #UFC303”

This fan simply could not handle his emotions after watching Pereira KO Prochazka.

“Bruh!!! Alex is different!!!! #UFC303 The UFC is gonna MAKE Jon Jones and ALEX Pereira fight now!!!!”

Almost every other fan is asking for the UFC to make ‘Poatan’ vs. ‘Bones’. This fan believes it is the only next logical option.

“Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones is such a money match they have to do it”

This fan made a bold prediction about the potential fight. He believes it could surpass Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov. It would, Bones is already a star and Pereira’s stock just grows every single day he continues to breathe.

“Alex Pereira VS Jon Jones is gonna be the biggest fight EVER in history numbers wise!!!”

Another fan called for Jon Jones vs. Pereira, but also had a special request. He wants the fight to take place as soon as possible, meaning Stipe Miocic would have to wait again,

“I need Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones. Cancel the Stipe fight now”

To add more fuel to the fire, Pereira even stated that he is looking to move up in weight. For the unversed, this has never been done. No fighter in the UFC ever has moved up 3 weight classes and won world title in all of them.

If Pereira manages it, there will have to a higher bar for the GOAT debate, one even behemoths like Jones will not be able to scale.

Tick Tock Tick Tock! Poatan is coming for the GOAT

‘Poatan’ had planted the idea of moving up to heavyweight after his fight against Jamahal Hill in people’s minds. It has caused enough uproar for even Jones to take notice.

But while Jones is adamant on fighting an ageing Stipe Miocic to potentially have the fairytale ending to his long illustrious career, Poatan wants a slice of the old king of the jungle. He made sure everyone got reminded of his true ambition following his win at UFC 303.

“I think that’s in my future, I said that the last time I was here. I said that a lot but there didn’t seem to be too much interest…But I’m here, I’m available, and I do think that’s in my future.”

A fight between Jones and Pereira would be legendary. An even though Dana White had dismissed the idea last time, every body that Pereira lays out just makes his case stronger and hopefully it gets to a point where the money to be made is just so much bigger than anything else to make sense.