Alexander Volkanovski Earnings: How Much Money Did UFC Champion Make From His Fighting Career?

The noted UFC featherweight champ, Alexander Volkanovski, has earned the reputation of being one of the most respected UFC champions. But besides being a champion and amassing a following, ‘Volk’ also must have pocketed a healthy amount of money from his 29 pro-MMA career fights to date. While most fans are currently awaiting his UFC 298 encounter against Ilia Topuria, some others may be concerned about ‘Volk’s’ monetary gains from his career as a fighter.

Advertisement

The Australian started his pro-MMA career fighting under local Australian promotions like the Wollongong Wars and Australian Fighting Championship before joining the UFC.

He made his debut under ‘Revolution Promotions’ on 19 May 2012. While most fans may know that ‘The Great’ had his last fight at UFC 294 on 21 October 2023.

Advertisement

A report from ‘MMA Salaries’ assumes that ‘Volk’ currently holds a net worth of $3.5M. It also details that ‘The Great’ earned a meager guaranteed fight purse of $7k for his AFC 15 fight on 19 March 2016.

However, nothing showcases his rise better than the $1M guaranteed fight purse that he earned for his last fight against Islam Makhachev.

The report also reveals that Volkanovski has amassed about $11.9M from his fight career which is already in its twelfth year.

However, he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down to date. Several fans may also be wondering about how much will ‘The Australian’ make from his upcoming UFC 298 fight on February 17.

Advertisement

Alexander Volkanovski will pocket a healthy amount from his UFC 298 fight against Ilia Topuria

As already mentioned, ‘Volk’ currently lies inside the $1M salary belt of UFC fighters. It’s quite apparent that he will pocket a minimum of $1M if he shows up to the fight. However, ‘Volk’ is also a UFC champion.

This is why he will also make a good amount of money from his share of the PPV-sales revenue. ‘MMA Salaries’ also revealed that ‘Volk’ pocketed $850k for the same after his UFC 294 fight.

But, it is never possible to predict how much an event will make from its PPV sales. Hence, it’s quite understandable that the current UFC featherweight champ stands a chance to make a lot more money than his previous fight, but only if the UFC 298 does better than UFC 294 in terms of PPV sales. However, he surely wouldn’t want their results to be the same.