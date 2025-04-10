Alexander Volkanovski Expects Islam Makhachev’s Hand to Be Raised if Fight Reaches Championship Rounds Against Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title is one of the biggest ‘Will they/ Won’t they’ in the promotion. But should they fight, who does the MMA community back as the winner? Between Topuria’s Raw KO power and impeccable boxing skills vs Islam’s creative genius- the waters are as muddy as they can get. But as a former foe to both, Alexander Volkanovski is happy to provide a better perspective.

Volkanovski has faced Islam twice, once in a closely drawn-out decision loss at UFC 284 and then in a head kick KO loss five months later at UFC 294 last year. Four months after that loss, at UFC 298, Volk faced Topuria in yet another KO loss.

This puts him in a unique position to place an educated bet on both stalwarts. Volk believes in Topuria’s power punching that let him KO Max Holloway at UFC 308.

Given that Islam’s only loss came at the hands of Adrano Martins at UFC 192 after being caught by a cross, Volk believes the Spaniard will have a coin toss’ chance of finishing the Dagestani champion.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier ahead of his fight this weekend at UFC314, Volk said, “It’s pretty simple for anyone looking at it, Ilia is that dangerous. The only way I see Islam losing is someone catching him. But who has got the best chance of doing that? Someone like Ilia.”



However, the former featherweight champion warns Topuria not to take anything for granted with Makhachev. Islam’s striking has improved leaps and bounds in the last few years, and unlike in most cases, it hasn’t come at the cost of his established base- wrestling and grappling.

In the UFC since 2015, the lightweight champion continues to pull rabbits out of his hat mid-fight to dismiss his opponents.

Be it a strangling D’Arce that he used to choke Renato Moicano at UFC 311 or the spinning takedown he used to discombobulate Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 last year, Islam is said to have a bag of tricks not many outside his immediate camp are privy to.

Complement that with his cardio and the ability to control a fight for five rounds, and Volkanovski believes gamblers might have a favorite on their hands.

“If it goes all 25 minutes, it’s all Islam. But there is a good chance Ilia can catch him because he is, you know, got that very tidy boxing. Them earlier rounds, his takedown defense might help him a bit. Them later rounds will be Islam”, he told DC.

Unfortunately, this proposed fight continues to be in limbo. Islam believes Topuria is not worth his time, and another title defense against a featherweight is worth a dime to his legacy. Not yet, at least.

Topuria not the ‘ideal’ opponent

The lightweight champion’s team doesn’t believe Topuria has done enough to warrant a title shot at 155 lbs. In their defense, Topuria has only had two title fights at featherweight, with just one defense to show for it.

According to his coach, Javier Mendez, following the win against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313, veteran Justin Gaethje would be the ideal opponent for the Dagestani champion sitting on a 14-fight win streak.

Ranked 3rd in the division, Gaetjhe has also called out Islam for a title shot and seemingly has the blessings of UFC boss Dana White.

“It’s the perfect matchup. Big name, new opponent—Islam hasn’t fought him. It makes sense”, Mendez has said.

Topuria, meanwhile, has claimed that he was promised a title shot at 155 lbs for vacating his featherweight title. This comes after weeks of him dissing former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and rechristening himself a ‘La Leyenda, ‘ or ‘The Legend. ‘

In the meantime, Islam looks to the 170 lbs division for a favorable result in the welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 next month.

Islam has time and again professed not wanting to fight his friend Belal, but should Madallena snatch the title, the lightweight champion is likely to make a move to the welterweight division in a bid for the 170 lbs title.