Alexander Volkov Takes a Light-Hearted Jab at Jon Jones After Hint of November Comeback

Jon Jones has been in the UFC since 2008. During these 16 years, he has fought more times in the red corner as the champion defending his belt than without it.

When Jones returns later this year as well, he will be fighting as the champion defending his belt and naturally took to Instagram to send a message to the rest of the division which received a reply from Alexander Volkov.

‘Bones’ shared a picture of him in the ring smiling with his arms spread wide towering over the octagon.

Calling the red corner his office on 9th November, the champion marked his territory and essentially warned potential challengers.

In response, fellow heavyweight fighter Alexander Volkov also posted a photo with a witty caption aimed at the champion.

Except, Volkov posted a picture of himself whilst getting his haircut and said,

“Blue corner, my office. #Nov9.”

For the unversed, there’s a video of him having his glorious ‘Homelander’ hair combed in the middle of a fight. And even if Volkov was hinting at throwing a challenge at the champion, there are at least about 3 guys ahead in the line, and one of them is from another division.

Regardless, the Russian fighter is not too far away from securing a shot. He is currently ranked 5th in the division and has four wins on the trot to his name.

So, he is just a win or two away from staking claims at Jones’ office. But given that the interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall can’t get Dana White to have a fight booked with Jones, Volkov really doesn’t stand a chance.

But none of it matters until ‘Bones’ himself gets fit enough to return to the octagon.

Jones to return to Madison Square Garden this year?

Last year, Jon Jones was supposed to defend his belt against Stipe Miocic at MSG. However, a serious injury put him on the sidelines for the better part of a year.

Fast forward a few months and it seems as though it is going to be coming full circle with the undisputed champ set to headline the card once again.

That said, at this point in time, there is no confirmation from the UFC. However, Jones’ posts on his social media suggest that both the UFC and he are looking at a MSG showdown in November against the people’s heavyweight GOAT Stipe Miocic.